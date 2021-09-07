U.S. natgas slips on milder weather view, post-Ida restarts

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Tuesday as forecasts projected milder weather and energy firms continued efforts to restart facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ida.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 97 cents, or 2%, to $4.615 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:17 a.m. EDT (1417 GMT).
Energy companies continued efforts to restart facilities with Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L, the largest U.S. Gulf Coast producer, redeploying personnel to its Auger asset and Enchilada/Salsa assets.
"There are some expectations that more offshore production will be returning this week in the Gulf of Mexico," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit, adding that fewer cooling degree days with the summer season coming to a close further weighed on gas prices.
"But storage is still tight and we're probably going to see more lower-than-average injections as long as Ida remains a force and as offline production is going to be slow to return over the course of this week," Steeves added.
Data provider Refinitiv said total U.S. production has averaged 89.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from 92.0 bcfd in August.
Goldman Sachs also said in a note that recent tighter-than-consensus storage injections added to existing winter storage concerns and further increased the winter risk premium priced in the market.
The bank raised its price forecasts for summer and winter 2022 and winter 2023 by $0.15.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average 5.9 bcfd so far this month, from 6.2 bcfd in August, but were slightly lower than June's monthly record of 6.7 bcfd.
With European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $18 per mmBtu, compared with just under $5 for the U.S. fuel, analysts expect U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to remain elevated.
Week ended Sept 3 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 27 (Actual)
Year ago Sept 3
Five-year average Sept 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
36
20
65
65
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,907
2,871
3,515
3,158
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-7.9%
-7.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.615
4.712
2.130
2.660
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
18.720
17.950
3.240
5.190
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
18.460
18.020
4.220
6.490
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
13
10
37
29
28
U.S. GFS CDDs
149
157
103
135
125
U.S. GFS TDDs
162
167
140
164
153
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
89.5
89.6
90.1
82.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.0
6.9
7.0
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
96.5
96.5
97.1
90.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.7
2.6
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.3
5.8
6.1
5
U.S. LNG Exports
10.5
10.9
10.9
3.1
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.6
4.7
4.8
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.8
3.8
U.S. Power Plant
37.1
32.1
31.8
32.8
U.S. Industrial
21.0
20.9
21.0
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.4
4.4
4.5
4.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.8
67.5
67.7
68.9
Total U.S. Demand
92.0
86.9
87.4
79.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.8
4.7
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.4
3.8
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.9
5.7
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.4
3.8
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.5
4.5
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.5
3.9
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.0
5.5
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.7
4.5
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.5
39.5
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.8
29.8
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
56.5
52.8
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
94.0
50.0
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
65.5
42.0
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
65.3
52.0
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
