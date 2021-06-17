U.S. natgas slips on forecasts of heatwaves ending, shrugs off stock data

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped to their lowest in a week on Thursday despite the release of a report showing a smaller-than-expected build in storage last week.

Traders noted prices were already down on forecasts for less hot weather over the next two weeks following heatwaves in Texas and California this week.

Those heatwaves caused some power prices in the U.S. West to hit multiyear highs and boosted power demand in Texas to a June record as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 67 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 11. Analysts said that was smaller than usual because the weather last week was warmer than normal and exports to Mexico were at record highs.

That was also lower than the 72-bcf build analysts projected in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 87 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 86 bcf. EIA/GAS

Last week's injection, which included a reclassification of 51 bcf of working gas into base gas by PG&E Corp PCG.N in California, boosted stockpiles to 2.427 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 4.9% below the five-year average of 2.553 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 4.5 cents, or 1.4%, to $3.206 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 10.

Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was down 0.8%.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd recorded in November 2019.

Despite forecasts for a gradual increase in average nationwide temperatures in coming weeks, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slip from 89.5 bcfd this week to 87.8 bcfd next week as power generators burn more coal and less gas to keep air conditioners humming.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 9.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and an all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices both trading over $10 per mmBtu earlier this week, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.6 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 11 (Actual)

Week ended Jun 4 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 11

Five-year average Jun 11

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+67

+98

+87

+86

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.22

3.21

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.85

10.12

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.63

11.58

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

8

9

10

U.S. GFS CDDs

197

202

165

175

170

U.S. GFS TDDs

200

205

173

184

180

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

92.1

91.1

90.9

87.9

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

6.7

6.5

6.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

98.8

97.8

97.4

94.5

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.0

2.0

2.2

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.6

6.5

5.3

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

9.2

9.6

10.3

3.8

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.6

3.5

3.8

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

34.2

35.3

33.4

31.0

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.4

21.4

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.3

71.2

69.0

67.2

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

88.4

89.5

87.8

78.5

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.25

3.31

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.32

2.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.69

4.68

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.08

2.14

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.11

3.21

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.34

2.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.68

6.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.05

3.01

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.00

29.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.25

23.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

59.40

140.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

238.75

132.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

380.35

361.33

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

120.00

125.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

