U.S. natgas slips on forecasts for less hot weather, near-record output

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for less hot weather through mid-August than previously expected and an increase in output to near-record highs.

That small decline came despite a smaller-than-expected storage build last week when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming and forecasts for more gas demand next week than previously expected.

Gas-fired power plants have provided over 40% of the United States' power this month, according to federal energy data, even though gas prices were up about 58% so far in July in part because coal prices CQNYMC1 were at record highs. That makes it uneconomic for some generators to use their coal-fired plants.

U.S. power output EEI- hit a preliminary record high in the week to July 23, according to data from Refinitiv and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), an industry group.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added just 15 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended July 22.

That was below the 22-bcf build analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 38 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 32 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That small expected storage build came despite the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into low stockpiles. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts say the outage could last longer.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for September delivery fell 11.3 cents, or 1.3%, to $8.441 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT).

On Tuesday, when the August contract was still the front-month, the contract soared to an intraday 14-year high of $9.752 per mmBtu.

So far this year, the front-month was up about 128% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Europe started reducing the amount of gas it imports from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading around $60 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at $43 in Asia JKMc1.

The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export any more LNG due to capacity constraints.

Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - fell to 2.6 bcfd on Thursday from around 3.7 bcfd since Nord Stream exited a maintenance outage on July 21. NG/EU

That decline was due to additional work on the Nord Stream pipe.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had risen to 96.2 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 99.3 bcfd this week to 97.5 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Jul 22 (Actual) Week ended Jul 15 (Actual) Year ago Jul 22 Five-year average Jul 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +15 +32 +38 +32 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,416 2,401 2,709 2,761 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.5% -12.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.53 8.55 3.82 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 60.94 61.14 12.49 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 43.13 40.21 13.77 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 4 2 2 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 239 248 207 210 201 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 252 209 212 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.3 96.4 96.9 93.4 85.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.1 8.5 8.2 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 104.4 104.5 105.4 101.6 93.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.5 2.5 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 5.9 6.1 6.5 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.7 10.1 10.8 4.5 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 45.7 44.0 42.5 42.1 39.6 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 20.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.0 80.2 78.8 78.1 75.2 Total U.S. Demand 101.1 99.3 97.5 97.4 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Week ended Jul 15 Week ended Jul 8 Week ended Jul 1 Wind 8 8 6 8 9 Solar 3 3 3 4 4 Hydro 5 6 6 6 8 Other 2 2 2 2 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 45 44 42 41 Coal 23 22 21 21 21 Nuclear 17 17 17 17 16 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.65 9.46 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.00 8.41 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.67 10.05 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.80 8.16 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.37 8.68 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.31 9.01 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.99 9.81 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.35 8.20 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.13 5.40 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 116.25 99.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 117.75 114.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 126.00 110.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 125.00 139.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 97.25 105.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 99.25 99.50

For Refinitiv type ENERGY in Eikon search bar and then go to the GAS drop down and the NORTH AMERICA drop down or see: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageid=usa-gas For Interactive Map, type 'Interactive Map' in the box at upper left of the Reuters Eikon terminal. For graphics on Baker Hughes rig counts, see: http://graphics.thomsonreuters.com/15/rigcount/index.html For next-day SNL U.S. gas prices, see: 0#SNL-NG For next-day SNL U.S. power prices, see: 0#SNL-PWR For U.S. natgas price and storage polls, see: NGAS/POLL For U.S. nuclear power outages, see: NUKE/ For U.S. Northwest hydro power report, see: NWRFC For U.S./Canada natural gas rig count vs Henry Hub futures price, see: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eT9k44 For the U.S. natural gas speed guide, see: USGAS For the U.S. power speed guide, see: USPOWER To determine CFTC managed money net position add (NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined 3023651MNET) plus (ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined 3023391MNET divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined 303565BMNET divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate gas swaps 303565CMNET divided by four) NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined 0#3CFTC023651 NYMEX Henry Hub futures only 0#1CFTC023651 ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined 0#3CFTC023391 NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined 0#3CFTC03565B NYMEX Henry Hub Penultimate gas swaps 0#3CFTC03565C

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.