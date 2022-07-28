U.S. natgas slips on forecasts for less hot weather, near-record output
Adds latest prices, EIA storage report
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for less hot weather through mid-August than previously expected and an increase in output to near-record highs.
That small decline came despite a smaller-than-expected storage build last week when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming and forecasts for more gas demand next week than previously expected.
Gas-fired power plants have provided over 40% of the United States' power this month, according to federal energy data, even though gas prices were up about 58% so far in July in part because coal prices CQNYMC1 were at record highs. That makes it uneconomic for some generators to use their coal-fired plants.
U.S. power output EEI- hit a preliminary record high in the week to July 23, according to data from Refinitiv and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), an industry group.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added just 15 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended July 22.
That was below the 22-bcf build analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 38 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 32 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
That small expected storage build came despite the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into low stockpiles. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts say the outage could last longer.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for September delivery fell 11.3 cents, or 1.3%, to $8.441 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT).
On Tuesday, when the August contract was still the front-month, the contract soared to an intraday 14-year high of $9.752 per mmBtu.
So far this year, the front-month was up about 128% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Europe started reducing the amount of gas it imports from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Gas was trading around $60 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at $43 in Asia JKMc1.
The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export any more LNG due to capacity constraints.
Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - fell to 2.6 bcfd on Thursday from around 3.7 bcfd since Nord Stream exited a maintenance outage on July 21. NG/EU
That decline was due to additional work on the Nord Stream pipe.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had risen to 96.2 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 99.3 bcfd this week to 97.5 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
|
Week ended Jul 22 (Actual)
Week ended Jul 15 (Actual)
Year ago Jul 22
Five-year average Jul 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+15
+32
+38
+32
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,416
2,401
2,709
2,761
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.5%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.53
8.55
3.82
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
60.94
61.14
12.49
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
43.13
40.21
13.77
18.00
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
4
2
2
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
239
248
207
210
201
U.S. GFS TDDs
242
252
209
212
204
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.3
96.4
96.9
93.4
85.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
8.1
8.5
8.2
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
104.4
104.5
105.4
101.6
93.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.5
2.5
2.0
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
5.9
6.1
6.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
10.7
10.1
10.8
4.5
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
45.7
44.0
42.5
42.1
39.6
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
20.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.0
80.2
78.8
78.1
75.2
Total U.S. Demand
101.1
99.3
97.5
97.4
87.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 29
Week ended Jul 22
Week ended Jul 15
Week ended Jul 8
Week ended Jul 1
Wind
8
8
6
8
9
Solar
3
3
3
4
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
8
Other
2
2
2
2
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
45
44
42
41
Coal
23
22
21
21
21
Nuclear
17
17
17
17
16
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.65
9.46
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.00
8.41
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.67
10.05
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.80
8.16
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.37
8.68
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.31
9.01
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.99
9.81
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.35
8.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.13
5.40
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
|
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
116.25
99.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
117.75
114.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
126.00
110.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
125.00
139.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
97.25
105.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
99.25
99.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
