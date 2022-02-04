U.S. natgas slips on forecasts for less cold weather, despite winter storm

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped less than 2% on Friday as the market takes a break after a couple weeks of extreme volatility on forecasts for less cold and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders said the price decline came even as a massive storm battered much of the country from Texas to New York and cut gas output to its lowest level since 2021's February freeze.

Last February, Winter Storm Uri killed over 200 people in Texas, caused power and gas prices to soar to record highs in many parts of the country and left millions of homes and businesses without heat and power for days after gas pipes and power plants froze.

This week's storm, called Winter Storm Landon, is much less severe than Uri. High temperatures during Uri remained below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit or zero degrees Celsius) for eight days in a row in the West Texas town of Midland in the Permian oil- and gas-producing shale basin, according to AccuWeather. The normal high in Midland is 64 F at this time of year.

High temperatures during Landon, however, were only expected to remain below freezing for one day and that was Thursday when the mercury reached just 24 F. As for power outages, there were only around 330,000 homes and businesses without service Friday morning from Texas to New York - though the storm was still ongoing.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 8.1 cents, or 1.7%, to $4.807 per million British thermal units at 9:37 a.m. EST (1437 GMT).

That's a quiet day for the front-month after a couple of extremely volatile weeks when the contract soared by a record 46% on Jan. 27, plunged 26% on Jan. 28, jumped 16% on Feb. 2 and fell 11% on Feb. 3.

For the week, the front-month was on track to rise about 4% after gaining 16% last week.

In the spot market, worries about lower output and higher heating demand from Landon caused next-day gas prices for Thursday to rise to their highest since last year's February freeze in Texas, Louisiana and Chicago. But prices at those gas hubs declined for Friday after it became clear that Landon was not as powerful a storm as Uri.

In Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the power grid for most of the state, cut its forecast for peak electric demand on Friday to around 67,400 megawatts (MW). On Thursday, ERCOT projected that peak demand would reach 74,694 MW on Friday, which would have topped the grid's winter peak of 69,812 MW set in February 2021.

In the Northeast, meanwhile, where Landon is heading now, frigid weather and high heating demand since the start of 2022 has kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 93.9 bcfd in January and 90.8 bcfd so far in this month after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Even though Winter Storm Landon was weaker than Uri, preliminary data from Refinitiv showed Landon was still capable of freezing wells with gas output on track to drop to 88.5 bcfd on Friday. That would be the lowest daily production since last year's February freeze for a second day in a row.

Week ended Feb. 4(Forecast) Week ended Jan. 28 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 4 Five-year average Feb. 4 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -226 -268 -174 -150 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,097 2,323 2,542 2,316 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -9.5% -5.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.75 4.89 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.67 26.92 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 24.34 24.20 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 459 475 498 419 410 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 4 5 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 461 477 502 424 415 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.4 93.1 91.9 89.7 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.4 9.3 8.7 9.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.6 100.6 99.9 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.4 1.9 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.8 5.7 5.7 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.2 13.0 11.1 4.7 U.S. Commercial 20.7 19.4 19.1 17.8 15.6 U.S. Residential 35.6 33.2 32.4 29.8 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 32.5 28.3 27.8 27.0 26.3 U.S. Industrial 26.7 25.9 26.3 25.3 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.3 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 123.6 114.7 113.3 107.7 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 144.4 135.1 133.9 127.3 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Week ended Jan 14 Week ended Jan 7 Wind 11 9 11 10 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 35 33 34 34 Coal 26 26 25 24 21 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.84 6.70 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.98 6.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.70 6.53 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.35 5.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.39 6.37 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 22.90 14.85 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.23 8.63 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.24 8.88 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.01 4.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 168.25 149.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 48.50 55.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 135.00 92.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.01 58.63 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 54.50 68.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 55.25 69.00

