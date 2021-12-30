U.S. natgas slips on drop in European gas ahead of storage report
Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 1% on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was marginally larger-than-normal for this time of year, following a 10% drop in European gas prices.
Prices were down despite forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 24. That compares with a decline of 120 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 121 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL.
If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 3.237 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be about 1% above the five-year average of 3.207 tcf for this time of year.
"A slide in European prices might be having some downward effect on the U.S. market, although I do expect U.S. LNG exports to remain at full capacity for many months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.
"Also, there is a lot of uncertainty over the storage announcement today. However, near-term outlook remains slightly bearish with production increasing over the past few weeks."
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 were down 5.5 cents, or 1.4%, at $3.795 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:09 a.m. EST (1409 GMT).
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 dropped over 10% to a more than three-week low as mild weather capped demand and a steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offset low Russian pipeline flows. NG/GB
Refinitiv estimated 464 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 454 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 440 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 125.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 24(Forecast)
Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 24
Five-year average Dec 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-125
-55
-120
-121
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,237
3,362
3,476
3,207
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.9%
+1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.24
4.05
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.89
--
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
34.03
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
464
454
411
440
440
U.S. GFS CDDs
7
8
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
471
462
413
444
443
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.3
98.2
98.3
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
7.2
8.0
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
105.7
105.4
106.4
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.2
3.2
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
4.8
5.4
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.3
11.9
5.0
U.S. Commercial
15.6
13.2
17.3
15.0
U.S. Residential
25.8
21.3
29.5
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
29.5
24.3
25.7
25.8
U.S. Industrial
24.6
23.0
25.2
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.4
2.8
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.2
89.2
105.4
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
124.9
109.6
125.9
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 31
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Wind
13
12
15
13
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
34
36
34
36
37
Coal
19
19
18
19
19
Nuclear
22
22
22
21
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.40
3.32
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.47
2.55
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.79
7.61
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.35
2.27
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.50
3.54
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.80
4.09
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.40
8.28
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.23
3.05
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.44
4.63
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
46.50
51.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.25
27.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
28.75
29.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
89.75
93.60
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
75.25
83.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
75.50
82.25
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.