U.S. natgas slips on drop in European gas ahead of storage report

Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 1% on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was marginally larger-than-normal for this time of year, following a 10% drop in European gas prices.

Prices were down despite forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 24. That compares with a decline of 120 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 121 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL.

If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 3.237 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be about 1% above the five-year average of 3.207 tcf for this time of year.

"A slide in European prices might be having some downward effect on the U.S. market, although I do expect U.S. LNG exports to remain at full capacity for many months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

"Also, there is a lot of uncertainty over the storage announcement today. However, near-term outlook remains slightly bearish with production increasing over the past few weeks."

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 were down 5.5 cents, or 1.4%, at $3.795 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:09 a.m. EST (1409 GMT).

Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 dropped over 10% to a more than three-week low as mild weather capped demand and a steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offset low Russian pipeline flows. NG/GB

Refinitiv estimated 464 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 454 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 440 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 125.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 24(Forecast)

Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 24

Five-year average Dec 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-125

-55

-120

-121

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,237

3,362

3,476

3,207

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.9%

+1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.24

4.05

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.89

--

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

34.03

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

464

454

411

440

440

U.S. GFS CDDs

7

8

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

471

462

413

444

443

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

98.2

98.3

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

7.2

8.0

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

105.7

105.4

106.4

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.2

3.2

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

4.8

5.4

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.3

11.9

5.0

U.S. Commercial

15.6

13.2

17.3

15.0

U.S. Residential

25.8

21.3

29.5

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.5

24.3

25.7

25.8

U.S. Industrial

24.6

23.0

25.2

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.4

2.8

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.2

89.2

105.4

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

124.9

109.6

125.9

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Wind

13

12

15

13

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

34

36

34

36

37

Coal

19

19

18

19

19

Nuclear

22

22

22

21

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.40

3.32

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.47

2.55

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.79

7.61

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.35

2.27

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.50

3.54

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.80

4.09

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.40

8.28

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.23

3.05

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.44

4.63

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

46.50

51.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.25

27.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.75

29.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

89.75

93.60

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

75.25

83.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

75.50

82.25

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

