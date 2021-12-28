U.S. natgas slips off 3-week peak on mild weather, lower demand forecasts

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped from a more than three-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On their second to last trading day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 fell 8.5 cents, or 2.2%, to $3.972 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:32 a.m. EST (1432 GMT), after rising nearly 9% in the last session.

"Natural gas prices continue to flip flop on concerns about weather. When the forecast turns a little colder, the market rallies and when we turn a little bit warmer like today, the market goes back down," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"Also, we have to look the futures expiration for the January natural gas contract which could provide some real volatility in the market. The weather is holding us back, but our expectation is that as soon as winter hits, we think the market is going to be well supported."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 419 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, slightly lower from the 420 HDDs estimated on Monday. The normal is 438 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 108.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 123.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. NG/GB

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 24(Forecast)

Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 24

Five-year average Dec 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-116

-55

-120

-121

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,246

3,362

3,476

3,207

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.2%

+1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.87

4.005

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

--

--

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

40.98

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

419

420

390

385

438

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

11

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

429

431

392

389

441

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

98.2

98.3

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

7.5

8.4

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

105.7

105.7

106.7

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.3

3.4

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

4.9

5.5

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.6

12.5

5.0

U.S. Commercial

15.6

13.3

16.8

15.0

U.S. Residential

25.8

21.4

28.5

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.5

23.0

24.9

25.8

U.S. Industrial

24.6

23.0

24.8

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.3

2.7

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.2

88.0

102.7

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

124.9

108.8

123.9

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Wind

13

12

15

13

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

34

36

34

36

37

Coal

19

19

18

19

19

Nuclear

22

22

22

21

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.45

3.56

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.86

2.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.20

6.77

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.66

2.45

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.36

3.29

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.58

6.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.70

7.35

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.95

2.70

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.73

4.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

66.75

74.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

21.75

19.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.75

22.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

100.47

134.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

76.75

83.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

80.00

89.00

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

