U.S. natgas slips nearly 3% on lower demand outlook, drop in European prices

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures fell nearly 3% on Friday, weighed down by forecasts for lower demand over the next week and a sharp drop in European gas prices.

On its first day as the front-month, April gas futures NGc1 fell 13.1 cents, or 2.8%, to $4.510 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:06 a.m. EST (1506 GMT). For the week, the contract is up more than 2% so far, after rising 12.4% last week.

"Today's sharp sell-off is likely being accentuated by violation of a two-week up-trend line, as well as updates to the short-term temperature views suggestive of a broad-based warming trend next week," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 382 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, slightly lower from 384 HDDs estimated on Thursday. The normal is 338 HDDs for this time of year.

With cold weather moderating, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 125.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 112.5 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 fell more than 30% after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as auction results showed flows might resume westward through Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline. NG/EU

"We've seen a lot of volatility that's been high even for natural gas in the last couple of days as the market is grappling with the Arctic cold temperatures, as well as the outside influence of the Russian-Ukraine war," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"Today, European prices are down, that's taken some of the psychological support out of the market," he added.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

Average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

Week ended Feb. 18(Actual)

Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 18

Five-year average Feb. 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-129

-190

-324

-166

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,782

1,911

1,991

1,996

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-10.7%

-11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.49

4.57

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

31.77

39.71

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

28.96

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

382

384

293

334

338

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

10

10

10

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

392

394

303

344

346

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.2

93.8

94.5

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.7

9.1

8.6

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.0

102.9

103.1

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.6

5.6

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

11.6

11.9

12.1

4.7

U.S. Commercial

16.6

17.2

14.5

15.6

U.S. Residential

27.7

28.4

23.2

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

25.7

26.6

23.3

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.1

25.4

24.1

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.5

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.5

105.0

92.3

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

122.3

125.1

112.5

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Wind

17

13

12

11

9

Solar

2

3

3

2

2

Hydro

8

7

7

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

29

31

33

33

35

Coal

21

23

23

25

26

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.78

4.59

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.94

4.74

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.85

5.56

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.38

4.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.86

4.75

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

23.65

15.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.90

5.87

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.66

4.49

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.97

5.00

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

189.75

94.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.00

49.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

68.00

65.46

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

46.00

69.42

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

37.00

56.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.50

56.75

