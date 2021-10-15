U.S. natgas slips about 2% on mild forecast, lower demand next week
Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped about 2% on Friday on forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected, a small increase in output, a small decline in global gas prices and forecasts calling for the U.S. weather to remain mild through the end of October.
Prices fell despite forecasts for a big increase in heating demand in two weeks and a slow but steady rise in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as utilities in Europe scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season.
The situation in the United States, which is expected to have more than enough gas in storage for the winter, is much calmer. Even so, U.S. oil and gas prices have followed global prices higher in recent months and were currently trading at or near multi-year highs and are expected to keep rising through the winter.
Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles are about 15% below normal for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 9.2 cents, or 1.6%, to $5.595 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT). On Thursday, the contract settled at its highest since Oct. 5 when it settled at $6.312, its highest since December 2008.
For the week, the front-month was up less than 1% after falling about 1% last week. Another gain this week would be its seventh increase in eight weeks.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 85.0 bcfd this week to 85.2 bcfd next week and 88.9 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv expected on Thursday.
With gas prices near $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants had slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.3 bcfd so far in October due to short-term work at some Gulf Coast plants and earlier maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland.
With the return of Cove Point on Tuesday, however, LNG feedgas rose to a one-month high of 11.1 bcfd on Thursday.
But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.
|
Week ended Oct 15 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 8 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 15
Five-year average Oct 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
94
81
49
69
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,463
3,369
3,919
3,612
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-4.1%
-4.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.74
5.69
2.84
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.13
32.02
4.89
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.31
33.11
5.97
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
119
117
115
128
154
U.S. GFS CDDs
31
33
60
44
35
U.S. GFS TDDs
150
150
175
172
189
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
92.0
92.2
91.7
87.0
83.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.3
7.4
6.6
7.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
99.4
99.5
99.1
93.6
90.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.4
2.3
2.2
2.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.8
5.9
6.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
9.9
10.6
11.0
7.2
3.7
U.S. Commercial
5.0
5.3
6.3
6.1
6.8
U.S. Residential
4.3
5.0
6.9
6.3
7.2
U.S. Power Plant
32.0
28.7
25.0
30.6
27.7
U.S. Industrial
20.6
20.7
21.3
22.2
21.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.6
4.5
4.6
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.4
66.2
66.0
71.7
69.6
Total U.S. Demand
86.1
85.0
85.2
87.3
80.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.92
5.56
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.26
4.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.13
6.87
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.00
4.76
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.61
5.16
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.65
5.02
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.81
6.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.54
4.99
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
84.25
91.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
52.00
54.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
51.25
68.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
67.13
73.34
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
58.75
53.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.00
51.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
