U.S. natgas slides with drop in crude prices, milder weather coming

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. natural gas futures slid on Monday from an eight-week high in the prior session on a drop in crude prices and a small decline in demand next week that should allow utilities to inject gas into storage.

That price decline came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand this week than previously expected that will likely force utilities to pull gas from storage after injecting it during last week's milder weather. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The U.S. price decline also came despite rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel as Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices about six times over U.S. futures.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 10.3 cents, or 1.9%, to $5.468 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 27.

Futures for May NGK22 were down about 2% to around $5.50 per mmBtu.

With cold weather expected this week, U.S. gas speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in seven weeks, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

U.S. crude CLc1 futures dropped over 5% on concerns about Chinese demand, while European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices gained about 6% to trade around $34 per mmBtu on forecasts for colder weather. O/RNG/EU

The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was up 93.3 bcfd so far in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 106.0 bcfd this week to 98.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. The forecast for this week was higher and the forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.87 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.

Week ended Mar 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 18 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 25

Five-year average Mar 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+9

-51

+7

-23

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,398

1,389

1,762

1,659

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.7

-17.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.52

5.57

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.77

31.86

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.43

34.68

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

221

235

159

207

207

U.S. GFS CDDs

22

19

28

25

22

U.S. GFS TDDs

243

254

187

232

229

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

93.7

94.0

91.5

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.0

7.5

7.4

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

101.7

101.5

98.9

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.0

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.7

5.9

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.2

12.7

11.8

5.4

U.S. Commercial

9.8

11.9

10.1

8.8

12.3

U.S. Residential

13.9

17.8

14.8

13.1

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

22.3

23.8

22.2

24.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

23.2

22.7

23.4

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.5

83.7

76.7

76.3

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

106.0

98.4

97.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Wind

14

15

15

13

10

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

31

31

31

33

34

Coal

19

18

20

21

22

Nuclear

21

21

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.51

5.19

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.66

4.37

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.91

5.52

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.11

4.40

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.19

4.81

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.95

4.63

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.07

4.73

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.50

4.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.50

4.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

61.25

51.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.00

33.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.00

60.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

38.00

42.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.25

49.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.50

55.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

