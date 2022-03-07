U.S. natgas slides over 3% on milder forecasts despite soaring global prices

Adds latest prices

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid over 3% on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came even though soaring global oil and gas prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns, especially with the United States and Europe considering a ban on Russian energy imports. NG/EUO/R

U.S. gas futures, however, remain shielded from record European prices because the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global gas prices rise, the U.S. can't produce much more of the supercooled fuel. European futures TRNLTTFMc1rose as much as 60% over Friday's record close at one point on Monday, putting European prices about 21 times over U.S. futures.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand, with U.S. gas prices moving in the opposite direction of Europe more than half the time.

But it has been hard for the U.S. market to ignore the massive gains in global energy prices in recent weeks. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, European gas futures have spiked over 280% and were at the record high, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 jumped as much as 42% to their highest since 2008.

Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 18.3 cents, or 3.6%, to settle at $4.833 per million British thermal units. On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 2.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.6 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With the coming of colder weather next week, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 109.8 bcfd this week to 115.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.60 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain at or near record levels so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes with the threat that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas futures traded near $89 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States.

Week ended Mar 4 (Forecast) Week ended Feb 25 (Actual) Year ago Mar 4 Five-year average Mar 4 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -121 -139 -59 -89 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,522 1,643 1,800 1,809 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.9% -13.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.14 5.02 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 89.46 65.64 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 38.65 43.60 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 324 332 265 292 295 U.S. GFS CDDs 9 12 12 14 12 U.S. GFS TDDs 333 344 277 306 307 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.1 93.8 93.8 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.9 8.5 9.0 8.5 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.0 102.3 102.9 99.6 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.6 3.6 3.3 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.4 5.5 5.7 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.9 12.5 10.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 15.2 13.1 14.8 11.4 12.3 U.S. Residential 24.7 20.6 23.6 17.6 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 28.5 23.2 23.4 23.1 25.0 U.S. Industrial 24.7 23.9 24.5 23.3 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.3 2.5 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.5 87.9 93.5 82.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 122.1 109.8 115.1 102.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 11 Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Wind 18 10 12 13 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 28 34 33 31 33 Coal 19 22 22 23 23 Nuclear 22 21 20 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.74 4.63 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.95 4.71 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.65 5.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.83 4.14 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.58 4.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.71 15.19 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.64 4.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.22 4.08 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.07 4.01 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 80.50 155.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.25 33.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 37.86 29.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.89 33.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 26.75 42.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.50 43.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

