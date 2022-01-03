U.S. natgas slides over 2% on forecasts for less demand next week

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures started the new year down over 2% on Monday on forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected and a drop in global gas prices from record highs.
In the last quarter of 2021, U.S. gas futures have followed the rise and fall of global prices about two-thirds of the time as utilities around the world scramble to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 8.4 cents, or 2.3%, to $3.646 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT).
In 2021, the futures contract closed at $3.73 per mmBtu, up 47% from the end of 2020. That was its highest end-of-year close since 2013.
In the spot market, next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana averaged $3.91 per mmBtu in 2021, their highest annual average since 2014.
Global gas prices repeatedly hit new all-time highs over the last few months, with the latest records set during the week before Christmas.
U.S. futures followed that spike in global prices - reaching a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October - but have retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter.
Analysts have said European gas inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with about 1% above normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slipped to an average of 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.
With the weather expected to remain colder than normal through mid-January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 128.9 bcfd this week to 132.0 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, but its forecast for next week was lower.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to an average of 11.9 bcfd so far in January from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.
With gas prices around $23 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1, compared with just about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year for some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana to start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.
Week ended Dec 31(Forecast)
Week ended Dec 24 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 31
Five-year average Dec 31
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-158
-136
-127
-108
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,168
3,226
3,349
3,099
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+2.2%
+0.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.73
3.73
2.65
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
22.99
28.73
7.27
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
30.50
34.21
13.33
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
474
462
406
441
444
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
5
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
476
467
413
445
447
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.6
96.0
96.7
92.3
84.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
8.3
8.4
9.6
9.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
105.8
104.3
105.2
102.2
93.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
2.9
2.9
2.7
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.9
4.9
5.3
5.5
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.0
12.2
11.3
5.2
U.S. Commercial
13.2
18.1
18.8
16.2
16.6
U.S. Residential
21.2
30.8
31.8
28.0
28.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.5
26.7
27.4
28.7
26.6
U.S. Industrial
23.2
25.6
25.7
25.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.7
4.8
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.9
3.0
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
89.5
109.0
111.6
105.7
104.7
Total U.S. Demand
110.0
128.9
132.0
125.2
117.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Dec 31
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Wind
15
12
12
15
13
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
8
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
29
33
36
34
36
Coal
29
20
19
18
19
Nuclear
24
23
22
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.82
3.40
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.60
2.47
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.32
6.79
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.71
2.35
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.65
3.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.75
3.80
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.38
7.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.50
3.23
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.31
3.28
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
40.00
46.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
24.75
25.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.50
28.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
54.88
89.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
64.25
75.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
65.50
75.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
