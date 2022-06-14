US Markets

U.S. natgas slides over 18% on extended Freeport outage

Scott DiSavino
Arpan Varghese
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. natural gas futures tumbled more than 17% on Tuesday on news that the restart of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas could take 90 days rather than the initial three-week estimate.

The delayed restart at one of the largest U.S. export plants following an explosion last week would translate into much more gas being available in the United States, while exacerbating concerns over a shortage in Europe.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell $1.37, or 16%, to $7.236 per million British thermal units at 10:01 a.m. EDT, wiping off small gains earlier in the session due to record power demand in Texas. Prices tumbled over 18% at one point to their lowest since May 10, at $7.041 an ounce.

European prices also spiked. TRNLTTFMc1

Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records on Tuesday and later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

U.S. gas futures were up about 90% this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.6 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.8 bcfd so far in June, with the Freeport outage, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 10

Five-year average Jun 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+90

+97

+28

+79

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,089

1,999

2,425

2,418

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-13.6%

-14.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.66

8.61

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

26.92

25.68

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.04

23.17

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

7

8

5

10

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

200

202

183

168

163

U.S. GFS TDDs

207

210

188

178

174

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

95.1

95.5

92.0

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.1

7.5

7.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.8

103.1

103.1

99.8

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.3

2.3

2.1

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.0

6.1

5.3

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

10.9

11.8

9.6

4.3

U.S. Commercial

4.6

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.9

3.7

3.7

3.5

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

33.2

38.5

38.2

36.3

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.9

20.9

20.7

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

2.0

1.9

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.0

74.4

74.0

71.6

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

89.9

93.6

94.1

88.6

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 17

Week ended Jun 10

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Wind

9

8

12

12

12

Solar

5

5

4

4

4

Hydro

5

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

36

37

37

Coal

20

20

19

20

20

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.00

8.78

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.99

7.55

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.66

9.81

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.80

7.56

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.40

8.30

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.30

7.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.75

9.23

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.95

7.91

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.55

6.29

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

88.50

66.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

153.50

79.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

87.00

100.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

2.50

0.30

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.50

80.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

52.75

80.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Arpan Varghese; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Deepa Babington)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

