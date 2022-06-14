U.S. natgas slides over 18% on extended Freeport outage
June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures tumbled more than 17% on Tuesday on news that the restart of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas could take 90 days rather than the initial three-week estimate.
The delayed restart at one of the largest U.S. export plants following an explosion last week would translate into much more gas being available in the United States, while exacerbating concerns over a shortage in Europe.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell $1.37, or 16%, to $7.236 per million British thermal units at 10:01 a.m. EDT, wiping off small gains earlier in the session due to record power demand in Texas. Prices tumbled over 18% at one point to their lowest since May 10, at $7.041 an ounce.
European prices also spiked. TRNLTTFMc1
Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records on Tuesday and later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.
U.S. gas futures were up about 90% this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.6 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.8 bcfd so far in June, with the Freeport outage, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 10
Five-year average Jun 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+90
+97
+28
+79
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,089
1,999
2,425
2,418
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-13.6%
-14.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.66
8.61
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.92
25.68
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.04
23.17
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
7
8
5
10
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
200
202
183
168
163
U.S. GFS TDDs
207
210
188
178
174
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.9
95.1
95.5
92.0
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.1
7.5
7.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.8
103.1
103.1
99.8
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.3
2.3
2.1
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.0
6.1
5.3
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
10.9
11.8
9.6
4.3
U.S. Commercial
4.6
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.9
3.7
3.7
3.5
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
38.5
38.2
36.3
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.9
20.9
20.7
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
2.0
2.0
1.9
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.0
74.4
74.0
71.6
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
89.9
93.6
94.1
88.6
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 17
Week ended Jun 10
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Wind
9
8
12
12
12
Solar
5
5
4
4
4
Hydro
5
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
36
37
37
Coal
20
20
19
20
20
Nuclear
19
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.00
8.78
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.99
7.55
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.66
9.81
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.80
7.56
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.40
8.30
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.30
7.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.75
9.23
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.95
7.91
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.55
6.29
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
88.50
66.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
153.50
79.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
87.00
100.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
2.50
0.30
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
51.50
80.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
52.75
80.75
