U.S. natgas slides ahead of storage report on less cold forecasts

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid on Thursday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

Traders noted that price decline also came ahead of a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage draw due to milder than normal weather last week.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 31. That compares with a decline of 127 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 108 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's withdrawal would reduce stockpiles to 3.172 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 2.4% over the five-year average of 3.099 tcf for this time of the year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 3.7 cents, or 1.0%, to $3.845 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:03 a.m. EST (1503 GMT).

Global gas prices have repeatedly soared to all-time highs over the last few months - most recently during the week before Christmas - as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

U.S. futures, which followed European prices about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021, jumped to a 12-year high over $6 per mmBtu in early October, but have retreated since because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter.

Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 were down about 2% on Thursday but were still trading about eight times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with about 1% above normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Lingering cold since New Year's Day has continued to cause well freeze-offs and other weather-related equipment problems that reduced gas output in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slipped to 94.5 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

With seasonally colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 128.4 bcfd this week to 132.4 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand plus exports rose to 145.5 bcfd on Monday, its highest since hitting 147.2 bcfd on Feb. 12, 2021 just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other states in the central part of the country.

With the latest weather forecasts looking less cold than earlier in the week, Refinitv does not currently expect daily gas demand will top Monday's high during the next week or so. Total U.S. demand hit an all-time high of 150.1 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.

Week ended Dec. 31(Forecast) Week ended Dec. 24 (Actual) Year ago Dec. 31 Five-year average Dec. 31 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -136 -127 -108 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,172 3,226 3,349 3,099 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +2.4% +0.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.83 3.88 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 31.62 31.99 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 34.19 32.75 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 469 486 406 441 445 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 2 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 471 488 413 445 448 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.6 95.0 94.8 92.3 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 8.1 8.2 9.6 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 105.8 103.1 103.0 102.2 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 2.6 2.6 2.7 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 5.0 5.3 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 12.0 12.2 11.3 5.2 U.S. Commercial 13.2 17.7 19.1 16.2 16.6 U.S. Residential 21.2 30.1 32.4 28.0 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.5 27.8 27.2 28.7 26.6 U.S. Industrial 23.2 25.4 25.8 25.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 89.5 108.8 112.3 105.7 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 110.0 128.4 132.4 125.2 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Dec 31 Week ended Dec 24 Week ended Dec 17 Week ended Dec 10 Wind 12 12 12 15 13 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 34 33 36 34 36 Coal 21 20 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 23 22 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.78 3.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.58 5.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.36 5.25 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.36 3.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.52 3.90 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 11.32 6.89 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.93 5.99 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.69 5.62 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.11 3.65 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 106.50 91.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.75 64.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 32.00 30.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 55.00 60.68 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.75 14.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 56.50 61.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

