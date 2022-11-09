U.S. natgas slides 4% to one-week low on less cold forecast

Adds latest prices, quote

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather in late November amid continued volatility.

Analysts said the market also remained hyper focused on rumors the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas may not return in November since it has not yet filed its return to service plan with federal regulators. Demand for gas will rise once Freeport returns.

Freeport LNG, however, has said repeatedly that it still expects the 2.1 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.

Freeport LNG submitted a draft Root Cause Failure Analysis to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Nov. 1, according to sources familiar with the filing. The next step is for Freeport to submit a request to resume service.

Several vessels were waiting to pick up LNG from Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were offshore from the plant, while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected to arrive in late November.

Futures were also under pressure due to what will likely be federal reports showing much bigger-than-usual gas storage builds this week and next, and expectations that Tropical Storm Nicole will strengthen into a hurricane before hitting the East Coast of Florida on Wednesday night and then moving up the U.S. East Coast toward Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday.

Those big inventory builds could boost gas stockpiles to near- or even above-normal levels for the first time since January 2022. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

As for Nicole, traders said storms usually cause power outages that reduce demand for gas-fired generation.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 27.3 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.865 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Nov. 1.

Rapid price changes over the past couple of weeks - futures gained or lost more than 5% on eight of the past 10 days - boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to its highest since hitting a record high in October 2021. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

Analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said some of the recent volatility came after some hedge funds determined that prices fell too far late last week and started a buying program to squeeze shorts out of the market. After prices rallied on Friday and Monday, Gelber said, "The buying quickly turned to profit-taking as the hedge funds reversed their positions."

Despite recent declines, gas futures were still up about 58% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $28 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 4 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 28 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 4

Five-year average Nov 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+84

+107

+15

+20

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,585

3,501

3,617

3,656

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.9%

-3.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.13

6.14

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.85

34.39

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.88

27.20

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

336

322

236

264

277

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

10

11

15

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

346

332

247

279

288

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.1

98.6

98.8

95.7

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

6.2

7.0

8.6

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.4

104.8

105.7

104.3

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.3

2.4

3.0

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

11.6

11.9

11.2

6.4

U.S. Commercial

7.9

8.5

14.3

11.1

11.5

U.S. Residential

10.4

11.7

23.2

16.7

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

29.0

31.1

26.3

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

22.7

25.2

22.4

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.7

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.6

79.0

101.5

83.6

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

98.6

121.4

103.3

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Wind

15

12

15

11

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

5

Other

3

2

2

3

3

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

39

37

39

41

Coal

16

18

18

19

18

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.00

4.62

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.18

3.33

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.36

9.15

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.05

2.94

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.46

3.28

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.46

3.86

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.37

9.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.21

1.31

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.96

4.00

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

47.25

40.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

51.00

47.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.50

45.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

100.00

92.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.00

66.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.75

90.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

