U.S. natgas slides 3% on milder weather view, post-Ida restarts

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped about 3% on Tuesday as forecasts projected milder weather and energy firms continued efforts to restart facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ida.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 14.4 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $4.568 per million British thermal units, ending a session down for the first time in five sessions.

Energy companies continued efforts to restart facilities with Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L, the largest U.S. Gulf Coast producer, redeploying personnel to its Auger asset and Enchilada/Salsa assets.

"There are some expectations that more offshore production will be returning this week in the Gulf of Mexico," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit, adding that fewer cooling degree days with the summer season coming to a close further weighed on gas prices.

"But storage is still tight and we're probably going to see more lower-than-average injections as long as Ida remains a force and as offline production is going to be slow to return over the course of this week," Steeves added.

Data provider Refinitiv said total U.S. production has averaged 89.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from 92.0 bcfd in August.

Goldman Sachs also said in a note that recent tighter-than-consensus storage injections added to existing winter storage concerns and further increased the winter risk premium priced in the market.

The bank raised its price forecasts for summer and winter 2022 and winter 2023 by $0.15.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average 5.9 bcfd so far this month, from 6.2 bcfd in August, but were slightly lower than June's monthly record of 6.7 bcfd.

With European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $18 per mmBtu, compared with just under $5 for the U.S. fuel, analysts expect U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to remain elevated.

Week ended Sept 3 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 27 (Actual)

Year ago Sept 3

Five-year average Sept 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

36

20

65

65

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,907

2,871

3,515

3,158

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-7.9%

-7.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.615

4.712

2.130

2.660

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

18.720

17.950

3.240

5.190

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

18.460

18.020

4.220

6.490

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

13

10

37

29

28

U.S. GFS CDDs

149

157

103

135

125

U.S. GFS TDDs

162

167

140

164

153

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

89.5

89.6

90.1

82.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.0

6.9

7.0

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

96.5

96.5

97.1

90.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.7

2.6

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.3

5.8

6.1

5

U.S. LNG Exports

10.5

10.9

10.9

3.1

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.6

4.7

4.8

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.8

3.8

U.S. Power Plant

37.1

32.1

31.8

32.8

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.9

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

72.8

67.5

67.7

68.9

Total U.S. Demand

92.0

86.9

87.4

79.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.8

4.7

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.4

3.8

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.9

5.7

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.4

3.8

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.5

4.5

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.5

3.9

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.0

5.5

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.7

4.5

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.5

39.5

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.8

29.8

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

56.5

52.8

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

94.0

50.0

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

65.5

42.0

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

65.3

52.0

