U.S. natgas slides 2% to 7-month low on mild weather, record output

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh seven-month low on Monday on record output and forecasts for mild weather to remain through at least early November.

In a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter, gas futures have dropped about 60% over the past nine weeks as that record output, mild weather and low liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into storage. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown on Oct. 1 of its 0.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance and the shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

At least four vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (currently located off the coast from the plant), Prism Diversity (expected to arrive Oct. 29), Prism Courage (Nov. 1) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22). Some traders expect Freeport will return to service in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport have said the plant remains on track to return in November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 7.7 cents, or 1.6%, to $4.882 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:51 a.m. EDT (1251 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since March 18.

That also put the front-month down for a seventh day in a row for the first time since February 2021 and kept it in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a sixth day for the first time since January 2020.

With gas prices already down for nine weeks in a row, speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the seventh time in eight weeks to their highest since March 2020, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Despite weeks of losses, U.S. gas futures were still up about 31% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1.

That put European forwards down about 17% for the day and on track to for their lowest close since June 13 as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels over 90% of capacity. The contract settled at a record high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.9 bcfd this week to 97.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Week ended Oct 21 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 14 (Actual) Year ago Oct 21 Five-year average Oct 21 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +62 +111 +88 +66 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,404 3,342 3,536 3,591 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.2% -5.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.81 4.96 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 28.20 33.20 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.47 32.35 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 157 123 192 190 198 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 26 19 28 24 U.S. GFS TDDs 176 149 211 218 222 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.8 99.2 99.6 95.6 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.9 7.9 8.1 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.6 107.0 107.5 103.7 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.5 2.4 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 5.6 5.7 6.3 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.5 11.2 10.8 10.9 5.6 U.S. Commercial 8.2 7.3 8.0 7.6 6.8 U.S. Residential 10.6 8.9 10.3 9.5 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.1 28.9 30.0 27.3 29.0 U.S. Industrial 23.4 22.4 22.7 21.9 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.4 74.4 78.2 73.3 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 100.0 93.7 97.1 92.4 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Wind 11 11 9 10 8 Solar 3 4 4 3 3 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 41 41 41 42 Coal 20 18 18 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.45 5.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.29 4.37 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.70 6.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.45 4.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.92 4.68 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.80 4.57 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.12 5.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.93 3.79 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.40 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 43.75 45.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.00 65.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 36.00 39.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 71.50 60.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 57.25 63.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 54.25 61.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

