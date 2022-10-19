U.S. natgas slides 2% to 3-month low on record output, lower LNG exports

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh three-month low as record output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports allow utilities to keep injecting much more gas into storage than usual.

That price decline, which is part of an eight-week trend, occurred despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown on Oct. 1 of its 0.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance and the shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (currently located off the coast from the plant), Prism Diversity (expected to arrive Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22). Some traders now believe Freeport will return in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 13.9 cents, or 2.4%, to $5.606 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 6 for a third day in a row.

That put the front-month on track to decline for a fourth day in a row for the first time since September and kept it in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a third straight day.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures remain up about 51% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1.

European forwards were up about 4% so far on Wednesday after collapsing about 30% to a four-month low over the past week as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels above 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.7 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has fallen to 11.1 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September and well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

U.S. LNG exports, however, could start to rise this week if Cove Point returns to service as some traders expect.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 7 (Actual) Year ago Oct 14 Five-year average Oct 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +104 +125 +91 +73 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,335 3,231 3,448 3,525 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.4% -6.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.70 5.75 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.79 32.11 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 29.69 30.92 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 163 157 130 152 173 U.S. GFS CDDs 25 25 29 38 30 U.S. GFS TDDs 188 182 159 190 203 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.7 98.7 99.5 94.2 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.8 7.6 8.1 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.4 106.5 107.2 102.3 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.2 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.9 5.7 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.5 11.3 10.6 5.6 U.S. Commercial 6.2 8.3 8.0 6.5 6.8 U.S. Residential 6.7 10.7 10.3 7.5 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 31.6 29.4 27.4 29.0 U.S. Industrial 21.8 23.4 22.8 21.6 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.2 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.6 81.2 77.5 70.2 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 92.5 100.7 96.7 88.7 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Wind 13 11 9 10 8 Solar 3 4 4 3 3 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 41 41 42 Coal 19 18 18 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.16 6.08 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.72 5.56 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.80 7.70 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.45 5.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.88 5.77 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.10 5.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.52 6.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.26 4.25 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.96 1.03 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.75 59.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 84.25 83.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 59.00 60.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 95.50 91.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 78.75 78.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 89.25 81.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

