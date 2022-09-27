U.S. natgas slides 2% to 10-week low as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

US Markets
U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Tuesday to a 10-week low as Hurricane Ian advanced toward Florida and on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks that will likely cut gas demand and allow utilities to inject more fuel into storage.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Ian, after battering Cuba, would cross the Gulf of Mexico and slam into southwest Florida on Wednesday as a major storm with winds of up to 120 miles (193 kilometers) per hour.

With most of the nation's gas production located away from the Gulf of Mexico in shale basins like the Permian in West Texas, analysts said tropical storms were more demand-destroying events, since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.

Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico.

In other hurricane news, there were still about 503,000 customers in Puerto Rico and 139,000 in Nova Scotia without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.

Another factor weighing on gas prices was the expectation that demand would decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.

U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 14.3 cents, or 2.1%, to $6.760 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 14.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early July.

Despite recent declines, gas futures were still up about 85% so far this year as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $53 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $38 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 8% gain for prices in Europe due to leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.

With cooler autumn weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 90.3 bcfd this week to 88.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 23

Five-year average Sep 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+103

+86

+77

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,960

2,874

3,157

3,283

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.8%

-10.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.97

6.90

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

54.23

48.84

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

37.69

37.57

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

58

55

24

63

80

U.S. GFS CDDs

72

76

89

85

71

U.S. GFS TDDs

130

131

113

148

151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.7

99.2

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.8

7.5

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.5

106.7

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.6

5.5

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.7

11.3

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.4

5.3

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

4.9

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

32.1

31.1

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.7

21.4

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.0

69.6

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

90.3

88.3

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

10

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

41

42

45

44

Coal

18

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.75

6.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.30

3.74

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.69

7.30

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.16

3.76

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.09

4.92

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.60

4.07

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.90

5.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.79

3.76

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.83

4.16

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.75

38.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

57.50

45.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

49.90

52.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

108.00

139.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

101.25

58.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

105.50

60.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

