U.S. natgas sinks 10% to 1-year low on low storage draw, warm weather forecasts

Adds EIA storage report and latest prices

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 10% to a one-year low on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage draw and forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather to continue into late January.

That should keep heating demand low during what is usually the coldest part of the year and allow utilities to pull less gas from storage than usual in coming weeks.

"Natural Gas prices are betting that 2023 storage will post smaller numbers in coming weeks that reflect the warm temps across the United States, with a good chance storage switches to a surplus to the year-over-year and the five-year average," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 221 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 30. That was smaller than expected but larger than usual because colder-than-normal weather last week prompted consumers to burn more gas to heat their homes and businesses.

The storage drop was less than the 228-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a decrease of 46 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 98 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's decrease cut stockpiles to 2.891 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 6.7% below the five-year average of 3.099 tcf for this time of year.

Traders said the market's biggest uncertainty remains when Freeport LNG will restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to return in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

That is in line with what many analysts have long been saying - that Freeport would likely return during the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before restarting the plant.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, and human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.

Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage, Prism Agility and Elisa Larus, have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport, some since early November.

Other ships were sailing toward the plant, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January, and Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce expected in late January.

After jumping about 5% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 on Thursday were down 43.1 cents, or 10.3%, to $3.741 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Jan. 4, 2022.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December but still below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Even though the weather is expected to remain warmer than normal through late-January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 110.4 bcfd this week to 121.6 bcfd next week as temperatures ease ahead of what are usually the coldest weeks of the year.

Those demand forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)

Week ended Dec 23 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 30

Five-year average Dec 30

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-221

-213

-46

-98

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,891

3,112

3,199

3,099

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-6.7

-2.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.03

4.17

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

20.83

20.19

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

29.50

29.35

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

346

335

472

440

445

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

3

4

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

348

338

476

444

448

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

87.0

98.5

98.5

94.0

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

10.1

7.9

9.1

9.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

97.0

106.4

107.5

103.3

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

3.3

3.3

2.5

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

4.9

5.1

5.5

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

10.7

11.8

12.5

12.0

7.2

U.S. Commercial

20.7

12.5

15.1

19.3

17.1

U.S. Residential

36.0

19.9

24.7

33.1

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

33.8

26.9

28.5

30.5

28.5

U.S. Industrial

26.8

23.7

24.8

26.2

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.3

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.3

2.4

2.7

2.4

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

125.0

90.4

100.8

116.5

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

142.1

110.4

121.6

136.5

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Wind

13

11

9

12

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

34

35

37

37

39

Coal

18

23

24

20

20

Nuclear

24

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.75

3.64

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.28

2.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

18.60

23.36

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.82

2.27

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.42

3.34

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.10

2.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

20.18

26.18

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.81

2.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.21

2.98

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

45.00

43.47

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.50

38.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

33.50

25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

60.68

56.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

183.00

212.75

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

189.50

225.00

