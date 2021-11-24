U.S. natgas rises to one-week high on cooler forecast

Adds latest prices, EIA storage data

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose over 2% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for slightly cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That increase came even though near record output caused last week's storage withdrawal to be smaller-than-usual, as expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 21 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 19, which was the first withdrawal of the 2021-2022 winter season.

That was in line with the 22-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 11 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 44 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's withdrawal cut stockpiles to 3.623 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 1.6% below the five-year average of 3.681 tcf for this time of year.

On their second to last trading day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery rose 12.2 cents, or 2.5%, to $5.089 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:07 p.m. EST (1707 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 16.

The December contract expires on Friday, Nov. 26, the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The more active January NGF22 contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up about 1.8% to around $5.13 per mmBtu.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 111.4 bcfd this week to 112.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were a little higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

Week ended Nov 19 (Actual) Week ended Nov 12 (Actual) Year ago Nov 19 Five-year average Nov 19 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -21 26 -11 -44 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,623 3,643 3,943 3,681 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.6% -2.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 4.91 4.97 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.07 29.96 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 36.08 33.97 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 320 316 316 337 346 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 6 7 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 324 320 322 344 352 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.6 96.7 96.8 92.4 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 8.4 8.7 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.6 105.0 105.4 100.1 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.1 3.1 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.3 5.5 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.1 11.7 11.7 9.8 4.6 U.S. Commercial 11.6 13.4 13.9 11.4 11.1 U.S. Residential 17.3 21.1 21.9 17.4 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.8 25.6 25.5 24.3 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.4 23.9 23.9 23.6 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.2 91.3 92.6 84.0 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 105.0 111.4 112.9 102.0 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 26 Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Wind 12 14 14 9 14 Solar 2 2 2 3 3 Hydro 5 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 35 35 40 38 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 22 21 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.95 4.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.91 7.38 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.05 5.79 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.46 4.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.57 4.63 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.39 9.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.51 5.60 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.70 4.15 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.41 3.20 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 64.00 77.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.50 40.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 38.00 35.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 42.00 42.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 14.00 14.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 53.00 53.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chris Reese) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

