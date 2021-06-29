U.S. natgas rises to fresh 30-month high on soaring global prices

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures rose to a fresh 30-month high on Tuesday as overseas gas continues to trade more than three times above U.S. prices, keeping demand for American exports high.

Traders noted gas futures rose despite forecasts for slightly milder weather and less air conditioning demand in the United States over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery rose 6.5 cents, or 1.8%, from where it closed on Monday to $3.658 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:43 a.m. EDT (1143 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2018 for a second day in a row.

That put the contract up 1.2% from where the July contract closed on Monday when it was the front-month.

It also puts the front-month on track to rise for a sixth day in a row for the first time since August 2018.

In the power market, prices in the Pacific Northwest eased with the Mid Columbia (Mid C) hub W-MIDCP-IDX in Washington state down to $146 per megawatt hour for Tuesday from $334 for Monday as a brutal heatwave eases.

High temperatures in Seattle, the biggest city in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, will reach 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius), down from a record 104 F on Monday, according to forecasts by AccuWeather. That compares with a normal high of just 73 F at this time of year.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.6 bcfd this week to 90.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slipped to an average of 10.1 bcfd so far in June due mostly to short-term maintenance at Gulf Coast facilities and the pipelines that supply them with fuel. That compares with averages of 10.8 bcfd in May and a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $11 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, was at its highest since November 2008.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 18 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 25

Five-year average Jun 25

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+71

+55

+73

+65

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.61

3.53

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.68

11.18

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.70

12.76

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

1

3

5

5

U.S. GFS CDDs

225

229

219

200

192

U.S. GFS TDDs

226

230

222

205

197

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.6

91.5

91.7

88.2

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.9

6.8

7.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

98.2

98.4

98.5

95.2

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.4

6.7

5.4

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

10.3

11.2

11.1

3.9

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.4

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

32.7

37.8

35.1

39.2

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.2

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.4

73.6

70.7

74.7

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

88.0

93.6

90.9

86.4

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.62

3.40

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.92

3.14

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.19

4.74

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.07

2.68

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.60

3.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.77

3.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.58

5.51

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.49

3.00

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

113.25

45.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

62.96

39.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.00

45.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

147.55

325.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

77.00

62.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

78.75

63.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

