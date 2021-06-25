U.S. natgas rises to fresh 29-month high on hotter forecasts

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up to a fresh 29-month high on Friday on forecasts for hotter weather and higher air conditioning and export demand next week than previously expected.

Traders noted prices were up even though the weather was expected to turn milder in two weeks, which should cut air conditioning demand a bit.

On their second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery were up 1.8 cents, or 0.5%, to $3.436 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since January 2019 for a second day in a row.

The August NGQ21 future, which will soon be the front-month, was up about 2 cents to $3.45 per mmBtu.

For the week, the front-month was up about 7%, its biggest weekly increase since late April. Last week, the contract slid over 2%.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 87.9 bcfd this week to 93.7 bcfd next week with the coming of hotter weather before sliding to 92.4 bcfd in two weeks as temperatures ease. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's projection on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants has fallen to 9.9 bcfd so far in June due mostly to short-term maintenance at Gulf Coast facilities and the pipelines that supply them with fuel. That compares with averages of 10.8 bcfd in May and a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $11 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, was at its highest since December 2013.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have averaged 6.8 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

In the power market, the Texas power grid operator said peak electric demand broke the June record on Thursday and was expected to do so again on Friday. But unlike last week, this week's record breaking was a non-event for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid in most of the state.

Week ended Jun 25 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 18 (Actual) Year ago Jun 25 Five-year average Jun 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +71 +55 +73 +65 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.43 3.34 1.70 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.22 11.08 1.74 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.63 12.61 2.14 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 3 6 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 229 222 198 189 185 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 219 201 195 191 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.2 91.6 91.3 87.7 80.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.6 6.6 7.1 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0. 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 97.9 98.2 97.9 94.8 88.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.4 2.5 2.3 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.8 7.0 6.8 5.7 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 9.6 10.3 11.0 4.4 2.6 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.6 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 4.2 U.S. Power Plant 35.0 32.7 37.7 37.6 32.1 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.3 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.8 68.3 73.5 73.3 67.8 Total U.S. Demand 89.3 87.9 93.7 85.7 77.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.30 3.36 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.66 2.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.78 4.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.44 2.47 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.20 3.12 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.62 2.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.28 4.07 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.91 2.68 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.50 29.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 30.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.75 34.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.13 38.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.25 40.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.75 41.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.