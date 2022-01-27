US Markets

U.S. natgas rises to 2-week high on big storage draw, cold forecasts

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW CULLEN

U.S. natural gas futures rose to a two-week high on Wednesday on a much-bigger-than-usual weekly storage draw, output that remains slow to return from freezing wells, and forecasts for colder-than-normal weather to continue through mid-February.

Adds latest price, EIA storage report

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a two-week high on Wednesday on a much-bigger-than-usual weekly storage draw, output that remains slow to return from freezing wells, and forecasts for colder-than-normal weather to continue through mid-February.

Record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports were also supporting prices as global LNG buyers look for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled a massive 219 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the brutally cold week ended Jan. 21, the biggest weekly withdrawal since last year's February freeze cut gas supplies by freezing wells and pipes in Texas and other central states.

That was slightly bigger than the 216-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 137 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 161 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's decline cut stockpiles to 2.591 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 1.0% below the five-year average of 2.616 tcf for this time of the year. It was the first time inventories fell below the five-year average since mid December.

On their last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 10.8 cents, or 2.5%, to $4.385 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 12.

That also put the front month on track to rise for a fifth day in a row for the first time since July 2021.

Futures for March, which will soon be the front-month, were up 7 cents at $4.10 per mmBtu.

In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week or so in the U.S. Northeast have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 94.2 bcfd so far in January after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Even though the weather is expected to remain colder than normal through mid February, average temperatures in February are higher than January. That seasonal "warming" should cause average U.S. gas demand, including exports, to drop from 144.3 bcfd this week to 134.9 next week, according to Refinitiv.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong while global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual)

Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 21

Five-year average Jan. 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-219

-206

-137

-161

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,591

2,810

2,899

2,616

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.0%

+1.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.37

4.28

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.97

30.08

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.83

26.01

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

496

493

456

429

429

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

497

494

459

433

433

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.9

93.6

94.0

91.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

9.4

8.9

9.8

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.6

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

103.3

103.0

101.7

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.8

5.5

6.1

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.9

12.7

12.9

10.7

5.2

U.S. Commercial

19.1

20.7

19.2

18.5

16.6

U.S. Residential

32.5

35.6

32.7

31.7

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

32.4

28.4

28.2

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.8

26.6

25.9

25.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.3

3.0

3.3

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

113.9

123.4

114.1

111.9

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

134.9

144.3

134.9

131.2

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Wind

9

11

10

12

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

33

34

34

33

Coal

26

25

24

21

20

Nuclear

19

19

20

20

23

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.43

4.11

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

11.24

14.66

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.94

4.53

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.02

3.79

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.02

3.85

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

21.20

22.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.10

4.34

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.02

3.68

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.40

3.04

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

178.00

186.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

39.50

37.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.75

40.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

40.75

36.31

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.25

27.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

47.00

41.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Porter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular