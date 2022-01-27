U.S. natgas rises to 2-week high on big storage draw, cold forecasts
Adds latest price, EIA storage report
Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a two-week high on Wednesday on a much-bigger-than-usual weekly storage draw, output that remains slow to return from freezing wells, and forecasts for colder-than-normal weather to continue through mid-February.
Record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports were also supporting prices as global LNG buyers look for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled a massive 219 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the brutally cold week ended Jan. 21, the biggest weekly withdrawal since last year's February freeze cut gas supplies by freezing wells and pipes in Texas and other central states.
That was slightly bigger than the 216-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 137 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 161 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's decline cut stockpiles to 2.591 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 1.0% below the five-year average of 2.616 tcf for this time of the year. It was the first time inventories fell below the five-year average since mid December.
On their last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 10.8 cents, or 2.5%, to $4.385 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 12.
That also put the front month on track to rise for a fifth day in a row for the first time since July 2021.
Futures for March, which will soon be the front-month, were up 7 cents at $4.10 per mmBtu.
In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week or so in the U.S. Northeast have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.
Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 94.2 bcfd so far in January after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
Even though the weather is expected to remain colder than normal through mid February, average temperatures in February are higher than January. That seasonal "warming" should cause average U.S. gas demand, including exports, to drop from 144.3 bcfd this week to 134.9 next week, according to Refinitiv.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.
Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong while global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB
|
Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual)
Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 21
Five-year average Jan. 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-219
-206
-137
-161
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,591
2,810
2,899
2,616
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.0%
+1.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.37
4.28
2.65
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
29.97
30.08
7.27
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.83
26.01
13.33
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
496
493
456
429
429
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
3
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
497
494
459
433
433
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.9
93.6
94.0
91.3
84.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.4
8.9
9.8
9.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.6
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
103.3
103.3
103.0
101.7
93.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.8
5.5
6.1
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.9
12.7
12.9
10.7
5.2
U.S. Commercial
19.1
20.7
19.2
18.5
16.6
U.S. Residential
32.5
35.6
32.7
31.7
28.8
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
32.4
28.4
28.2
26.6
U.S. Industrial
25.8
26.6
25.9
25.5
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.3
3.0
3.3
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
113.9
123.4
114.1
111.9
104.7
Total U.S. Demand
134.9
144.3
134.9
131.2
117.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Dec 31
Wind
9
11
10
12
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
33
34
34
33
Coal
26
25
24
21
20
Nuclear
19
19
20
20
23
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.43
4.11
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
11.24
14.66
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.94
4.53
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.02
3.79
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.02
3.85
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
21.20
22.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.10
4.34
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.02
3.68
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.40
3.04
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
178.00
186.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
39.50
37.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.75
40.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
40.75
36.31
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.25
27.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
47.00
41.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Porter)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
