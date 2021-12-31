U.S. natgas rises, set to mark its best year since 2016

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday recovered from a six-month low hit in the previous session on forecasts for colder weather and consequently higher demand in the near-term, ending a remarkable year on a solid note.

The contract climbed to multi-year highs of about $6.5 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) earlier in 2021 on a surge in global gas prices.

However, the fourth quarter of 2021 is all but certain to be its worst since Q3 2008.

"Earlier in the year U.S. production was down and we had global demand really start to take off. Now we're seeing a change in the complexion in the U.S. market because we're on the path of being a major LNG exporter and that's rewriting the way that prices move," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"We're getting more tied to the global market."

On its second day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 were up 11.3 cents, or 3.2%, at $3.674 per mmBtu by 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT). For the year, the contract has jumped a little over 40%, its biggest yearly percentage rise since 2016.

Volume was lighter than normal but temperatures have been colder, Flynn said.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 462 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, higher than the 30-year normal of 441 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Preliminary data from Refinitiv showed output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top November's monthly record of 96.5 bcfd.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.2 bcfd so far in December, now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and is likely to beat the monthly record of 11.5 bcfd set in April.

Week ended Dec 24(Actual)

Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 24

Five-year average Dec 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-136

-55

-120

-121

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,226

3,362

3,476

3,207

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.6%

+1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.59

3.56

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

22.89

28.89

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.21

34.03

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

462

464

411

440

441

U.S. GFS CDDs

5

7

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

467

471

413

444

444

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

98.5

98.4

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

7.2

7.9

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

105.7

105.7

106.4

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.2

3.2

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

4.9

5.4

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.3

12.0

5.0

U.S. Commercial

15.6

13.2

17.4

15.0

U.S. Residential

25.8

21.2

29.7

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.5

24.5

26.1

25.8

U.S. Industrial

24.6

23.2

25.4

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.4

2.8

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.2

89.5

106.5

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

124.9

109.9

127.1

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Wind

12

12

15

13

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

8

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

36

34

36

37

Coal

19

19

18

19

19

Nuclear

24

22

22

21

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.82

3.40

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.60

2.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.32

6.79

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.71

2.35

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.65

3.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.75

3.80

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.38

7.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.50

3.23

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.97

4.44

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

40.00

46.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.75

25.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.50

28.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.88

89.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.25

75.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

65.50

75.50

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.