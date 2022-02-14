U.S. natgas rises over 6% on colder forecasts, European price spike
Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 6% on Monday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Traders also cited an 8% spike in European gas prices which kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs. European prices gained in part on the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine and cutting gas supplies to the rest of Europe.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 25.4 cents, or 6.4%, to settle at $4.195 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 8.
Gas futures traded around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1.
Since the start of the year, the U.S. market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas only followed European prices about a third of the time versus two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021.
But, traders said, a 10% jump in European prices was hard to ignore, noting demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe.
That is even more true now with heightened concerns Russia could invade Ukraine. If Russia invades, Europe and the United States would likely impose sanctions on Moscow, which could prompt Russia to cut gas supplies to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021. NG/GB
Over the weekend, there were tankers loading at all seven U.S. LNG export plants for the first time ever after Venture Global last week got approval from federal regulators to load the first cargo at its Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo this week. [nL1N2UP1JF]
The amount of gas flowing to all U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as the Calcasieu liquefaction trains enter service.
But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.4 bcfd so far in February as wells in several producing regions froze.
On a daily basis, however, output soared to 95.2 bcfd on Friday, its highest since Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv. Output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.
In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.
Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 11
Five-year average Feb. 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-202
-222
-227
-154
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,899
2,101
2,315
2,162
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.2%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.14
3.94
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.24
24.77
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.57
24.80
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
353
366
454
383
380
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
5
8
8
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
359
371
462
391
386
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
94.9
95.2
76.1
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.0
9.0
10.7
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.7
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
100.8
104.0
104.2
87.5
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
3.0
3.0
1.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.1
5.5
4.4
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.7
12.3
5.0
4.7
U.S. Commercial
17.9
16.7
14.9
22.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
30.1
27.1
24.5
39.5
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
24.2
23.7
33.8
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.7
25.1
24.4
27.5
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.5
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
100.6
94.7
130.8
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
129.7
121.4
115.6
142.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Wind
11
12
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
31
33
33
35
33
Coal
23
23
25
26
25
Nuclear
22
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.04
4.03
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
11.64
4.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.25
4.39
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.50
3.30
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.75
3.63
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
13.75
3.93
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.80
3.78
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.40
3.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.97
3.00
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
40.50
45.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.25
22.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.00
25.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
27.75
29.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
32.50
37.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
33.00
38.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
