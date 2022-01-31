US Markets

U.S. natgas rises over 5%, marks first monthly gain in four

Brijesh Patel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW CULLEN

U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 5% on Monday, registering their first monthly gain in four, helped by forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 5% on Monday, registering their first monthly gain in four, helped by forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 23.5 cents, or 5.1%, to settle at $4.874 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after rising nearly 9% to $5.057 earlier in the session.

For the month, the contract was up about 31% after falling 18% in December, its biggest monthly decline in two years.

The current rally appears to be the result of "short covering driven by the short-term weather outlook, which is colder-than-normal", Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

"Given the colder GFS (Global Forecasting System) model outlook, buy-side interest is resulting in a stronger price point," he added.

"However, at the current elevated levels, it will be hard to sustain buy-side interest unless the cold forecast intensifies or continues beyond the current 11-15 day period."

In intraday trade on Thursday, the February contract rose to $7.346 per mmBtu, the highest price for the front month since November 2008. The contract settled up about 46% at $6.265, its biggest daily percentage gain on record and the highest close for the front month since October 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 485 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 420 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

In addition to extreme cold, record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports were also supporting prices as global LNG buyers looked for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, topping December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen to 94.2 bcfd so far in January from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December.

Output dipped after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 136.0 bcfd this week to 139.3 bcfd next week.

Week ended Jan. 28 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 28

Five-year average Jan. 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-266

-219

-183

-150

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,200

2,591

2,716

2,466

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-10.8%

-1.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.86

4.51

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.92

30.35

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

26.81

25.28

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

485

490

472

416

420

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

3

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

487

492

475

420

424

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

94.5

94.6

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.4

9.2

8.9

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.4

103.8

103.5

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.7

2.6

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.3

12.3

5.2

U.S. Commercial

20.7

19.6

20.0

16.6

U.S. Residential

35.6

33.7

34.7

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

32.4

28.6

29.6

26.6

U.S. Industrial

26.6

25.9

26.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.3

3.1

3.2

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

123.4

115.5

118.8

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

144.2

136.0

139.3

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Wind

10

9

11

10

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

35

33

34

34

Coal

27

26

25

24

21

Nuclear

19

19

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.69

4.43

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

20.05

8.38

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.39

4.93

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.02

4.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.12

4.44

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

30.50

23.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.60

5.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.79

4.07

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.54

3.39

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

207.25

180.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

94.75

49.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

43.00

41.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.50

38.19

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.75

45.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.50

47.25

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Nick Zieminski)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

