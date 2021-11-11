U.S. natgas rises on forecasts for higher demand
Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ticked up on Thursday, regaining some ground from a slide to a seven-week low in the prior session, helped by forecasts for higher demand and a smaller-than-usual addition to inventories.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 4.4 cents, or 0.9%, at $4.924 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:01 a.m. EST (1401 GMT).
Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 96.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.1 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.
"Yesterday's low injection number was marginally friendly as it reflects the market is still pretty tight, so Mother Nature is going to tell us which way this market is going to go next," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
Refinitiv forecast that the weather over the next two weeks would be in line with seasonally lower temperatures, with 284 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year average of 286 HDDs for the period. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Thursday’s HDD estimate is higher than the prior day’s, adding further support to prices.
U.S. gas stocks increased last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, but the build was smaller than usual for this time of year and was less than forecast.EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months, but overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.
Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.
Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
|
Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)
Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 5
Five-year average Nov 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
7
63
2
25
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,618
3,611
3,926
3,737
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.2%
-2.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.93
4.88
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
24.33
22.25
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
31.14
31.76
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
284
271
211
271
286
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
8
22
12
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
294
279
233
283
297
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.4
96.2
96.4
89.2
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.9
8.0
7.1
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.1
104.1
104.4
96.3
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
3.0
3.0
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.7
5.6
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
11.2
11.3
10.5
4.6
U.S. Commercial
9.4
9.4
11.8
9.1
11.1
U.S. Residential
13.0
13.3
17.7
13.0
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
27.7
25.2
24.0
25.5
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.0
22.5
23.4
22.7
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.1
77.4
84.0
77.3
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
98.8
96.9
104.1
95.9
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Week ended Oct 15
Wind
9
14
11
12
Solar
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
3
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
40
38
38
38
Coal
19
18
19
21
Nuclear
19
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.56
5.08
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.74
4.04
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.00
6.18
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.67
4.07
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.41
4.59
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.03
4.59
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.60
6.79
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.80
4.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
48.00
51.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
30.75
41.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
54.50
38.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
49.10
58.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
63.25
66.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
69.50
68.25
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
