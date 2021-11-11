U.S. natgas rises on forecasts for higher demand

Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ticked up on Thursday, regaining some ground from a slide to a seven-week low in the prior session, helped by forecasts for higher demand and a smaller-than-usual addition to inventories.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 4.4 cents, or 0.9%, at $4.924 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:01 a.m. EST (1401 GMT).

Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 96.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.1 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

"Yesterday's low injection number was marginally friendly as it reflects the market is still pretty tight, so Mother Nature is going to tell us which way this market is going to go next," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Refinitiv forecast that the weather over the next two weeks would be in line with seasonally lower temperatures, with 284 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year average of 286 HDDs for the period. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Thursday’s HDD estimate is higher than the prior day’s, adding further support to prices.

U.S. gas stocks increased last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, but the build was smaller than usual for this time of year and was less than forecast.EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months, but overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.

Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Week ended Nov 5 (Actual) Week ended Oct 29 (Actual) Year ago Nov 5 Five-year average Nov 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 7 63 2 25 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,618 3,611 3,926 3,737 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.2% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 4.93 4.88 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 24.33 22.25 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 31.14 31.76 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 284 271 211 271 286 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 8 22 12 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 294 279 233 283 297 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.2 96.4 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.9 8.0 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.1 104.4 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 3.0 3.0 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.3 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.4 11.8 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.3 17.7 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 25.2 24.0 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.5 23.4 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 77.4 84.0 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 96.9 104.1 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Week ended Oct 22 Week ended Oct 15 Wind 9 14 11 12 Solar 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.56 5.08 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.74 4.04 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.00 6.18 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.67 4.07 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.41 4.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.03 4.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.60 6.79 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.80 4.23 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 48.00 51.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.75 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.50 38.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.10 58.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 66.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.50 68.25 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

