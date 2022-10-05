U.S. natgas rises on firmer crude oil prices
Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, tracking gains in crude oil, and moving further away from a 12-week low touched earlier in the week.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery rose 9.3 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $6.930 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Outside influences like higher oil prices were supporting natgas, after driving a bounce in the previous session in a risk-on environment, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday to three-week highs, as OPEC+ agreed to its deepest cuts to production since the 2020 COVID pandemic, despite a tight market and opposition from the United States and others. O/R
Gas was trading around $47 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $38 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
"Next month the exports are going to be huge and probably will be breaking records once we start to see LNG export terminals come out of maintenance and we get Freeport back online," Flynn said, adding that the market will also be watching the weather in November for signs of a long, cold winter.
Europe may face an even more acute energy crunch next year after draining its natural gas tanks to get through the cold of this winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as the EU looks for ways to ease the crisis.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.3 bcfd so far in October from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.1 bcfd this week to 90.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for both weeks was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.0 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 30
Five-year average Sep 30
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+113
+103
+114
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,090
2,977
3,271
3,370
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-8.3%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.83
6.52
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
46.84
48.15
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.20
38.87
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
105
100
46
88
110
U.S. GFS CDDs
53
58
74
67
53
U.S. GFS TDDs
158
158
120
155
163
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.4
100.3
100.7
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.1
7.8
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
108.4
108.5
101.8
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.5
5.6
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
11.0
10.1
10.0
5.6
U.S. Commercial
5.4
5.7
6.4
5.0
6.8
U.S. Residential
5.0
5.6
6.9
4.3
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
32.7
31.6
30.9
32.2
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.5
21.8
20.9
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.7
71.4
73.1
69.3
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
91.2
90.1
90.8
87.0
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Wind
9
9
10
8
6
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
5
5
6
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
41
41
42
45
Coal
18
18
19
19
21
Nuclear
21
21
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.40
5.64
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.25
4.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.48
6.58
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.99
4.72
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.21
4.72
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.45
5.02
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.65
5.49
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.03
2.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.35
3.24
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
63.25
61.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
71.75
78.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
58.00
52.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
77.00
70.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
74.50
68.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
79.50
71.00
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))
