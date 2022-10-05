U.S. natgas rises on firmer crude oil prices

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, tracking gains in crude oil, and moving further away from a 12-week low touched earlier in the week.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery rose 7.8 cents, or 1.1%, to $6.915 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), by 9:40 a.m. EDT.

Outside influences like higher oil prices were supporting natgas, after driving a bounce in the previous session in a risk-on environment, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

Oil prices have risen more than $1 per barrel. OPEC+ key ministers, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee, have agreed oil production cuts of 2 million barrels per day, three OPEC+ sources said. O/R

Gas was trading around $47 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $38 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

"Next month the exports are going to be huge and probably will be breaking records once we start to see LNG export terminals come out of maintenance and we get Freeport back online," Flynn said, adding that the market will also be watching the weather in November for signs of a long, cold winter.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.3 bcfd so far in October from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.1 bcfd this week to 90.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for both weeks was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.0 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 30

Five-year average Sep 30

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+103

+114

+87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,073

2,977

3,271

3,370

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-8.8%

-9.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.83

6.52

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

46.84

48.15

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

38.20

38.87

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

105

100

46

88

110

U.S. GFS CDDs

53

58

74

67

53

U.S. GFS TDDs

158

158

120

155

163

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.4

100.3

100.7

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.1

7.8

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.3

108.4

108.5

101.8

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.9

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.5

5.6

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

11.0

10.1

10.0

5.6

U.S. Commercial

5.4

5.7

6.4

5.0

6.8

U.S. Residential

5.0

5.6

6.9

4.3

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

32.7

31.6

30.9

32.2

29.0

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.5

21.8

20.9

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

5.0

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.7

71.4

73.1

69.3

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

91.2

90.1

90.8

87.0

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Wind

9

9

10

8

6

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

5

5

6

Other

3

3

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

41

41

42

45

Coal

18

18

19

19

21

Nuclear

21

21

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.40

5.64

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.25

4.95

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.48

6.58

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.99

4.72

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.21

4.72

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.45

5.02

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.65

5.49

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.03

2.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.35

3.24

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

63.25

61.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

71.75

78.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

58.00

52.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

77.00

70.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

74.50

68.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

79.50

71.00

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

