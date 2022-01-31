U.S. natgas rises on colder weather forecasts, set for first monthly gain in four

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 4% on Monday and were on track for their first monthly gain in four, helped by forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.

On its second day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery were up 19 cents, or 4.1%, at $4.829 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:43 a.m. EST (1443 GMT), after rising nearly 9% to $5.057 earlier in the session.

The current rally appears to be the result of "short covering driven by the short-term weather outlook, which is colder-than-normal", Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

"Given the colder GFS (Global Forecasting System) model outlook, buy-side interest is resulting in a stronger price point," he added.

"However, at the current elevated levels, it will be hard to sustain buy-side interest unless the cold forecast intensifies or continues beyond the current 11-15 day period."

In intraday trade on Thursday the February contract rose to $7.346 per mmBtu, the highest price for the front month since November 2008.

The contract settled up about 46% at $6.265, its biggest daily percentage gain on record and the highest close for the front month since October 2021.

For the month, the contract was on track to rise about 30% after falling 18% in December, its biggest monthly decline in two years.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 485 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 420 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

In addition to extreme cold, record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports were also supporting prices as global LNG buyers looked for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, topping December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen to 94.2 bcfd so far in January from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December.

Output dipped after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 136.0 bcfd this week to 139.3 bcfd next week.

Week ended Jan. 28 (Forecast) Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual) Year ago Jan. 28 Five-year average Jan. 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -266 -219 -183 -150 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,200 2,591 2,716 2,466 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -10.8% -1.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.86 4.51 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 28.92 30.35 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 26.81 25.28 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 485 490 472 416 420 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 3 4 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 487 492 475 420 424 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.8 94.5 94.6 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.4 9.2 8.9 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.4 103.8 103.5 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.7 2.6 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.3 12.3 5.2 U.S. Commercial 20.7 19.6 20.0 16.6 U.S. Residential 35.6 33.7 34.7 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 32.4 28.6 29.6 26.6 U.S. Industrial 26.6 25.9 26.5 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.3 3.1 3.2 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 123.4 115.5 118.8 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 144.2 136.0 139.3 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Week ended Jan 14 Week ended Jan 7 Wind 10 9 11 10 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 33 35 33 34 34 Coal 27 26 25 24 21 Nuclear 19 19 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.69 4.43 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 20.05 8.38 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.39 4.93 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.02 4.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.12 4.44 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 30.50 23.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.60 5.15 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.79 4.07 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.54 3.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 207.25 180.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 94.75 49.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.00 41.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.50 38.19 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 44.75 45.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.50 47.25

