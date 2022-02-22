US Markets
U.S. natgas rises on colder forecasts, European price spike

Brijesh Patel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, helped by forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks and a 10% jump in European gas futures that could keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 12 cents, or 2.7%, to $4.551 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT).

"It's been the combination of the cold weather and of course the tensions between Russia and Ukraine that's helping," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "From a global perspective with natural gas prices in Europe so strong, it's going to keep upward pressure on U.S. prices."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 383 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 358 HDDs for this time of year.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.9 bcfd this week to 123.2 bcfd next week as temperatures drop. European prices rose as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. NG/EU

Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Vladimir Putin, while Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany.

The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine. This could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

"We expect a strong desire to beef up inventories through Asia and Europe during the coming months to maintain US LNG exports at a capacity pace regardless of Ukrainian developments," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

Week ended Feb. 18(Forecast)

Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 18

Five-year average Feb. 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-145

-190

-324

-166

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,766

1,911

1,991

1,996

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.55

4.46

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.98

23.72

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.81

24.51

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

372

-

312

348

350

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

-

8

10

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

383

-

320

358

358

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

94.7

95.1

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.9

9.0

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.9

103.6

104.1

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.4

5.5

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.0

11.9

4.7

U.S. Commercial

16.4

16.0

16.9

15.6

U.S. Residential

26.5

26.6

28.0

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

25.1

24.8

25.4

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.0

24.8

25.2

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.7

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.4

99.7

103.0

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

121.7

119.9

123.2

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Wind

18

13

12

11

9

Solar

3

3

3

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

28

31

33

33

35

Coal

20

23

23

25

26

Nuclear

21

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.61

4.57

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.60

4.55

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.96

4.94

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.00

4.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.37

4.42

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.60

7.76

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.67

4.58

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.98

4.20

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.72

3.76

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

108.2

69.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.00

32.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.50

44.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

39.92

27.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.50

36.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.00

35.50

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

