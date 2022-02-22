U.S. natgas rises on colder forecasts, European price spike
Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, helped by forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks and a 10% jump in European gas futures that could keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 12 cents, or 2.7%, to $4.551 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT).
"It's been the combination of the cold weather and of course the tensions between Russia and Ukraine that's helping," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "From a global perspective with natural gas prices in Europe so strong, it's going to keep upward pressure on U.S. prices."
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 383 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 358 HDDs for this time of year.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.9 bcfd this week to 123.2 bcfd next week as temperatures drop. European prices rose as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. NG/EU
Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Vladimir Putin, while Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany.
The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine. This could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.
"We expect a strong desire to beef up inventories through Asia and Europe during the coming months to maintain US LNG exports at a capacity pace regardless of Ukrainian developments," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.
|
Week ended Feb. 18(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 18
Five-year average Feb. 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-145
-190
-324
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,766
1,911
1,991
1,996
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-11.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.55
4.46
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
25.98
23.72
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.81
24.51
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
372
-
312
348
350
U.S. GFS CDDs
11
-
8
10
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
383
-
320
358
358
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.9
94.7
95.1
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.9
9.0
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.9
103.6
104.1
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.5
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.0
11.9
4.7
U.S. Commercial
16.4
16.0
16.9
15.6
U.S. Residential
26.5
26.6
28.0
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
25.1
24.8
25.4
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.0
24.8
25.2
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.4
99.7
103.0
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
121.7
119.9
123.2
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Wind
18
13
12
11
9
Solar
3
3
3
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
28
31
33
33
35
Coal
20
23
23
25
26
Nuclear
21
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.61
4.57
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.60
4.55
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.96
4.94
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.00
4.11
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.37
4.42
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.60
7.76
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.67
4.58
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.98
4.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.72
3.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
108.2
69.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.00
32.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
34.50
44.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
39.92
27.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.50
36.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
28.00
35.50
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.