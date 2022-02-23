U.S. natgas rises nearly 3% on forecasts for colder weather, higher demand

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 3% on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On its second to last day as the front-month, March gas futures NGc1 gained 12.5 cents, or 2.8%, to settle at $4.623 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

"Futures are slightly higher this morning as traders favor bid-side interest based on the extreme cold impacting the middle of the country," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

"We are approaching March contract expiration and there has been tremendous volatility around contract expiration over the past few months," DiDona added.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 390 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from 372 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 346 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 120.1 billion cubic feet per day this week to 123.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

Meanwhile, European gas prices extended their rally on the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and after Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. NG/EU

The United States and Europe have said they would further sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine. This could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 bcfd in 2021.

Week ended Feb. 18(Forecast)

Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 18

Five-year average Feb. 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-135

-190

-324

-166

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,776

1,911

1,991

1,996

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11%

-11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.53

4.49

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.57

25.98

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.96

23.81

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

390

372

302

344

346

U.S. GFS CDDs

100

11

9

10

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

400

383

311

354

354

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

94.4

94.9

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.7

9.0

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.9

103.2

104.0

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.4

5.6

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

11.6

11.5

4.7

U.S. Commercial

16.4

16.3

17.1

15.6

U.S. Residential

26.5

27.0

28.4

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

25.1

24.6

25.6

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.0

24.9

25.3

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.8

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.4

100.3

104.0

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

121.7

120.1

123.7

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Wind

18

13

12

11

9

Solar

2

3

3

2

2

Hydro

8

7

7

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

28

31

33

33

35

Coal

20

23

23

25

26

Nuclear

21

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.48

4.61

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.97

4.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.46

4.96

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.85

4.00

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.54

4.37

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.71

8.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.08

4.67

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.41

3.98

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.06

4.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

42.25

108.2

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

44.50

38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

48.00

34.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

80.00

39.92

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.00

27.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

50.50

28.00

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Will Dunham)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

