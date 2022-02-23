U.S. natgas rises nearly 3% on forecasts for colder weather, higher demand

Adds closing price
Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 3% on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
On its second to last day as the front-month, March gas futures NGc1 gained 12.5 cents, or 2.8%, to settle at $4.623 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
"Futures are slightly higher this morning as traders favor bid-side interest based on the extreme cold impacting the middle of the country," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.
"We are approaching March contract expiration and there has been tremendous volatility around contract expiration over the past few months," DiDona added.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 390 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from 372 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 346 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 120.1 billion cubic feet per day this week to 123.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.
Meanwhile, European gas prices extended their rally on the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and after Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. NG/EU
The United States and Europe have said they would further sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine. This could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 bcfd in 2021.
|
Week ended Feb. 18(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 18
Five-year average Feb. 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-135
-190
-324
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,776
1,911
1,991
1,996
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11%
-11.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.53
4.49
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.57
25.98
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.96
23.81
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
390
372
302
344
346
U.S. GFS CDDs
100
11
9
10
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
400
383
311
354
354
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.9
94.4
94.9
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.7
9.0
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.9
103.2
104.0
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.6
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
11.6
11.5
4.7
U.S. Commercial
16.4
16.3
17.1
15.6
U.S. Residential
26.5
27.0
28.4
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
25.1
24.6
25.6
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.0
24.9
25.3
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.8
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.4
100.3
104.0
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
121.7
120.1
123.7
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Wind
18
13
12
11
9
Solar
2
3
3
2
2
Hydro
8
7
7
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
28
31
33
33
35
Coal
20
23
23
25
26
Nuclear
21
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.48
4.61
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.97
4.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.46
4.96
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.85
4.00
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.54
4.37
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.71
8.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.08
4.67
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.41
3.98
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.06
4.72
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
42.25
108.2
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.50
38.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.00
34.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
80.00
39.92
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
51.00
27.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
50.50
28.00
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Will Dunham)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
