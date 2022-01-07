U.S. natgas rises as winter storm boosts demand to near record high
Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 3% to a one-week high on Friday as a major winter storm blanketed the Northeast in snow, driving overall gas demand to its highest in a day since hitting a record in 2019.
As homes and businesses in New York and New England cranked up their heaters, next-day power and gas prices in the region jumped to their highest since January 2018. [nL1N2TN1OX]
European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures fell 14%. NG/GB
U.S. gas futures followed European gas prices about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021 as utilities scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 10.4 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $3.916 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since Dec. 29.
That increase put the front-month up about 5% for the week after it held steady last week.
Lingering cold since New Year's Day has continued to cause well freeze-offs and other weather-related equipment problems in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
Data provider Refinitiv said those weather-related problems, which are normal during winter months, have cut average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states to 94.5 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 128.8 bcfd this week to 134.3 bcfd next week, before easing to 131.1 bcfd in two weeks with the weather expected to turn less cold.
The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
On a daily basis, Refinitiv projected total U.S. gas demand plus exports would reach 147.9 bcfd on Friday, its highest since hitting a record 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.
That would top the 147.2 bcfd hit on Feb. 12, 2021 just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. Central states.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.0 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.
With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with less than $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Still, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year for some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana to start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.
|
Week ended Jan. 7(Forecast)
Week ended Dec. 31 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 7
Five-year average Jan. 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-166
-31
-153
-144
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,029
3,195
3,196
2,955
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+2.5%
+3.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.88
3.81
2.65
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.05
32.43
7.27
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.07
34.19
13.33
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
486
469
406
441
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
488
471
413
445
449
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.6
95.1
94.8
92.3
84.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
8.1
8.2
9.6
9.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.3
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
105.8
103.3
103.0
102.2
93.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
2.6
2.5
2.7
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.9
5.0
5.4
5.5
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
11.9
12.2
11.3
5.2
U.S. Commercial
13.2
17.8
19.4
16.2
16.6
U.S. Residential
21.2
30.4
33.1
28.0
28.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.5
27.8
27.8
28.7
26.6
U.S. Industrial
23.2
25.5
25.9
25.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.9
3.0
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
89.5
109.2
114.2
105.7
104.7
Total U.S. Demand
110.0
128.8
134.3
125.2
117.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Dec 31
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Wind
13
12
12
15
13
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
8
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
34
33
36
34
36
Coal
21
20
19
18
19
Nuclear
21
23
22
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.94
3.78
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
16.25
7.58
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.16
5.36
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.43
3.36
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.94
4.52
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
24.47
11.32
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.65
5.93
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.57
3.69
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.89
4.11
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
165.50
106.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.50
39.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
36.00
32.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
36.00
55.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
30.00
36.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
50.50
56.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
