U.S. natgas rises 6% on slightly colder outlook, soaring European prices
Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose 6% on Monday on forecasts for colder weather that could result in higher heating demand over the next two weeks and a jump in European gas prices that should keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 22.1 cents, or 6%, to $3.911 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:26 a.m. EST (1426 GMT).
"The expectations that we're going to get a little bit colder around Christmas, along with prices soaring in Europe because of cold temperatures and tightness to supply seems to be providing the market a big boost," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"The move today is in contrast to the oil market that's concerned about COVID lockdowns cause there's a sense that the lockdowns won't impact natural gas," he said. O/R
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped more than 7% to their highest since hitting a record in early October after Russian gas flows to Europe reduced to a trickle ahead of an eagerly watched capacity auction.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 109.7 billion cubic feet per day last week to 123.7 bcfd this week before easing to 120.1 bcfd next week.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 413 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 401 HDDs estimated on Friday. The normal is 426 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
However, mostly mild weather since mid-November has kept heating demand low and allowed utilities to leave so much gas in storage that there will soon be more of the fuel in stockpiles than is usual for the time of year for the first time since April.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Global gas prices have repeatedly reached all-time highs over the last few months as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls caused power blackouts in China. NG/GB
U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October, but have retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 10 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 17
Five-year average Dec 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-64
-88
-147
-153
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,353
3,417
3,496
3,328
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.8
-1.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.85
3.70
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
47.24
44.78
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
43.45
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
413
401
397
434
426
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
8
3
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
422
409
400
437
430
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
97.1
97.3
92.1
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
8.5
9.0
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
104.9
105.7
106.2
101.4
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.6
3.6
2.9
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.5
5.5
4.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.9
12.8
12.6
11.0
5.0
U.S. Commercial
12.5
15.7
15.7
16.2
15.0
U.S. Residential
20.1
26.0
26.2
27.1
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
25.6
27.9
24.9
26.3
25.8
U.S. Industrial
23.2
24.6
24.0
25.1
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.7
2.6
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
88.7
101.8
98.3
102.0
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
109.7
123.7
120.1
120.8
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Wind
12
15
13
11
13
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
34
34
36
37
34
Coal
19
18
19
19
20
Nuclear
23
22
21
22
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.71
3.67
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.99
2.91
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.56
5.29
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.99
2.86
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.49
3.60
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
19.61
3.89
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.05
6.70
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.42
3.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.87
3.42
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
107.50
40.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.50
33.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.75
35.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
51.50
49.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
48.25
38.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
56.25
59.00
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
