U.S. natgas rises 4% on lower daily output, higher demand this week
May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% on Wednesday on a big drop in daily output over the past three days and forecasts for more demand this week than previously expected.
The shutdown of a pipeline carrying Russian gas through Ukraine also helped support U.S. gas futures after temporarily lifting European prices. NG/EU
European futures TRNLTTFMc1, which were actually down about 2% on Wednesday, have stabilized in recent weeks at what are still very high levels relative to U.S. prices. That is because European stockpiles were filling fast as Russia kept supplying fuel via pipelines and high European prices continued to attract liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and elsewhere.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 25.5 cents, or 3.5%, to settle at $7.640 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
That leaves the U.S. contract down about 13% from a 13-year closing high on May 5 but up about 106% so far this year as higher global prices keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1.
The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.5 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary two-week low of 93.5 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Texas. Preliminary data is often revised.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.5 bcfd this week to 89.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while its outlook for next week was lower.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia exported about 9.0 bcfd of gas to Europe on Tuesday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the route from Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany - down from an average of around 11.9 bcfd in May 2021.
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 16% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 34% of full capacity.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were also around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 6 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 29 (Actual)
Year ago May 6
Five-year average May 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+79
+77
+70
+82
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,646
1,567
2,019
1,955
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.8%
-16.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.47
7.39
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
29.20
29.61
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.98
23.16
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
30
34
97
87
63
U.S. GFS CDDs
126
121
51
65
82
U.S. GFS TDDs
156
155
148
152
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.3
95.2
95.6
92.1
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.6
8.0
8.3
7.4
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.9
103.2
103.9
99.5
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.9
2.9
2.0
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.2
6.2
6.2
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.3
12.3
10.8
5.1
U.S. Commercial
6.7
6.0
5.0
6.4
5.6
U.S. Residential
8.0
7.0
4.8
7.5
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
27.0
28.3
31.3
24.9
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.0
20.7
22.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.6
69.1
68.4
67.8
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
90.6
90.5
89.9
86.8
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Wind
18
13
16
16
17
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
31
36
33
33
32
Coal
18
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
20
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.78
8.06
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.37
6.97
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.55
9.01
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.18
6.73
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.65
7.28
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.48
7.40
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.64
7.57
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.88
6.88
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.38
5.99
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
66.25
70.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
86.00
91.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
76.50
75.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
55.50
60.17
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
34.75
56.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
35.25
47.50
