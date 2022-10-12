US Markets

U.S. natgas rises 3% on colder weather, higher demand forecasts

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% to a near one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The gas price increase came despite near record output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that should allow utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the ongoing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 19.1 cents, or 2.9%, to $6.787 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:01 a.m. EDT (1201 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 6.

In a bet on cold weather next winter, traders boosted the premium of futures for November 2023 over October 2023 NGV23-X23 to 37 cents, its fifth record high in a row.

U.S. futures are up about 81% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $45 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1. Prices in Europe fell to a three-month low of $44.25 on Oct. 7 as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in northwest countries to over 90% of capacity. That compares with an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd seen in October 2021.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 92.5 bcfd this week to 98.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 10.9 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

So far this year, most U.S. LNG has gone to countries in Europe as they wean themselves off Russian energy.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about a third of Europe's gas in recent years, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently about 7% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently around 93% of capacity.

That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were still about 8% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Oct 7 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 30 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 7

Five-year average Oct 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+116

+129

+86

+82

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,222

3,106

3,357

3,452

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-6.7%

-7.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.61

6.60

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

45.49

45.43

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.79

34.26

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

155

130

86

118

140

U.S. GFS CDDs

38

40

63

46

40

U.S. GFS TDDs

193

170

149

164

180

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.2

99.8

100.1

94.2

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.8

7.8

8.0

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.2

107.7

107.9

102.2

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.5

2.5

2.3

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.5

5.6

5.9

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.0

10.6

10.7

5.6

U.S. Commercial

5.7

6.2

8.2

5.5

6.8

U.S. Residential

5.6

6.6

10.5

5.3

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.6

32.0

31.0

29.8

29.0

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.8

22.7

21.0

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.4

73.6

79.6

68.6

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

90.1

92.5

98.3

87.5

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Wind

8

9

10

8

6

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

5

5

6

Other

3

3

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

41

42

45

Coal

20

18

19

19

21

Nuclear

19

21

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.20

6.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.10

5.45

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.13

8.24

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.87

5.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.33

5.53

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.72

6.05

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.97

7.61

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.73

3.87

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.56

2.06

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

68.00

70.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

74.00

74.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

103.56

49.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

79.50

74.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

67.25

62.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

75.50

75.50

