U.S. natgas rises 3% as gas flows to LNG plants hit 8-month high

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Thursday as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to a fresh eight-month high, with Freeport LNG's plant in Texas receiving lots of gas as it prepares to exit a long outage.
That price increase came despite forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was smaller than usual as mild weather kept heating demand low.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 109 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 10. That compares with a decrease of 195 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 166 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 2.257 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 8.4% above the five-year average of 2.083 tcf for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 7.2 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.543 per million British thermal units at 8:16 a.m. EST (1316 GMT).
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 13.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Thursday, the highest since May 2022, due to a rapid increase in flows to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas as the facility prepares to exit an eight-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022.
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for a fourth day in a row on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Earlier this week, Freeport LNG asked federal regulators for permission to put the first phase of its restart plan into commercial operation. Phase 1 includes the full operation of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG, two storage tanks and one LNG loading dock.
Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.
A couple of Freeport LNG's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.
Federal regulators approved the restart of Freeport LNG liquefaction Train 3, but have not authorized the facility to commence liquefaction operations. Freeport LNG still needs permission from regulators to place new LNG in the tanks and transfer it to ships.
The LNG that Freeport LNG has loaded on ships over the past several days is old LNG that was already in the tanks. LNG Rosenrot, the third vessel to pick up LNG from the plant this week, left the plant on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from 98.3 bcfd in January to 97.1 bcfd so far in February, after extreme cold earlier in February froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal through March 3 except for some cold days around Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-March 1.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 116.8 bcfd this week to 119.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Week ended Feb 10(Forecast)
Week ended Feb 3 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 10
Five-year average Feb 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-109
-217
-195
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,257
2,366
1,938
2,083
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.4%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.53
2.47
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.66
16.98
26.94
40.5
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
15.61
17.89
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
361
372
417
386
373
U.S. GFS CDDs
11
9
9
7
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
372
381
416
393
379
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.9
98.1
98.1
94.6
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
7.8
8.2
9.8
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
105.4
106.0
106.4
104.5
97
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
3.1
3.1
2.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.7
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
13.1
12.7
13.0
6.6
U.S. Commercial
16.0
13.5
14.2
16.9
16.4
U.S. Residential
26.5
22.0
23.0
27.6
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
30.1
28.2
29.0
26.5
28.1
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.1
24.3
25.3
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.6
2.6
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
104.9
95.4
98.1
103.9
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
125.4
116.8
119.1
125.5
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Wind
14
15
10
11
13
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
36
39
38
36
Coal
15
17
21
19
18
Nuclear
21
21
19
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.45
2.42
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.04
1.92
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.46
5.53
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.88
1.78
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.38
2.36
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.12
2.06
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.59
5.17
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.17
2.00
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.95
2.03
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.75
34.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.25
25.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
14.75
17.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
82.50
76.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
71.25
45.25
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
72.75
51.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
