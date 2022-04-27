US Markets

U.S. natgas rises 3% after Russia halts exports to Poland and Bulgaria

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to one-week high on Wednesday on expectations U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain near record highs for months to come, after Russia halted exports to Poland and Bulgaria in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to one-week high on Wednesday on expectations U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain near record highs for months to come, after Russia halted exports to Poland and Bulgaria in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday for rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, causing gas prices in northwestern Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to jump 5% on Tuesday and 9% so far on Wednesday.

U.S. prices also gained support from forecasts for more gas demand in the United States over the next two weeks than previously expected, and a continued drop in U.S. output due to a late-season cold snap that froze oil and gas wells in North Dakota.

In addition, energy traders said Wednesday's trade could be volatile with the upcoming expiration of the U.S. May futures.

"Today's trading ... is likely to be dictated by the expiring May contract," analysts at EBW Analytics said, noting "the expiring front-month has gained on final settlement day in 12 of the past 16 months." The February contract soared by a record 46% on its expiration day.

On its last day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery was up 20.3 cents, or 3.0%, at $7.053 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since April 19.

Futures for June NGM22, which will soon be the front-month, gained about 2.9% to $7.18 per mmBtu. If the May and June futures close at these levels, June's 16-cent premium over May would be a record high for the contracts.

U.S. gas futures were up about 88% so far this year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 4.3 bcfd due to the North Dakota freeze-offs since Saturday to a preliminary 90.6 bcfd on Wednesday, the lowest since early February.

"Since freeze-offs usually recover rapidly, we expect production to begin to bounce higher within the next few days," the EBW analysts said, noting the supply rebound may not appear in daily data until mid- to late next week because "pipeline nomination patterns often show phantom first-of-month declines."

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.4 bcfd this week to 91.1 bcfd next week due to a seasonal warming of the weather. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 22

Five-year average Apr 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+24

+53

+18

+53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,474

1,450

1,896

1,795

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.9%

-16.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.95

6.85

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

33.19

30.61

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.00

25.40

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

104

102

102

108

100

U.S. GFS CDDs

68

69

55

53

55

U.S. GFS TDDs

172

171

157

161

155

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.2

93.2

93.9

91.9

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

8.7

8.3

7.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

102.0

102.2

99.5

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.9

2.9

2.4

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.2

6.0

6.1

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.0

12.4

12.7

11.4

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.8

6.7

6.8

8.3

U.S. Residential

13.2

10.1

8.2

8.4

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

25.4

26.3

25.7

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

22.1

21.7

22.1

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.5

72.0

69.6

69.7

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.6

93.4

91.1

89.6

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Wind

17

16

17

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

31

33

32

33

32

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.89

6.42

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.75

5.88

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.89

7.49

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.51

5.77

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.87

6.61

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.79

7.81

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.41

6.86

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.57

6.15

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.76

5.39

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.00

77.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

61.50

63.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

46.50

59.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

109.00

83.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

87.50

86.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

59.00

74.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular