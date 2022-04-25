U.S. natgas rises 2% on output decline, low storage builds

Adds latest prices

April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Monday on expectations that recent declines in U.S. output will keep the amount of gas that utilities can inject into storage lower than usual in coming weeks.

The rise came despite a 5% drop in global crude CLc1, LCOc1 prices earlier in the day and forecasts for milder weather and less demand in the United States over the next two weeks than previously expected. O/R

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 13.5 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $6.669 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 8.

With prices falling about 10% last week, U.S. gas speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in five weeks, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 81% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas prices in Europe were trading around $29 per mmBtu. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints that inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.3 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary 93.1 bcfd on Monday, its lowest since mid-March. Most of those declines were in North Dakota. Preliminary data is often revised.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 92.4 bcfd this week to 90.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.2 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce more LNG anytime soon, the country worked with allies to divert more LNG exports to Europe to help European Union countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas in 2021, totaling about 18.3 bcfd.

The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands - EUGAS/STORAGE were about 23% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv.

That is about 28% of full capacity and compares with U.S. inventories about 17% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 15 (Actual) Year ago Apr 22 Five-year average Apr 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +24 +53 +18 +53 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,474 1,450 1,896 1,795 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.9% -16.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.51 6.53 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.73 30.67 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.50 25.29 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 108 126 102 108 106 U.S. GFS CDDs 62 50 55 53 52 U.S. GFS TDDs 170 176 157 161 158 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 94.4 94.9 91.9 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 8.4 8.1 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.4 102.8 103.0 99.5 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.1 3.0 2.4 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.1 5.9 6.1 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.0 12.1 12.1 11.4 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.5 6.6 6.8 8.3 U.S. Residential 13.2 9.6 7.9 8.4 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 25.4 25.2 26.5 25.7 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.8 22.1 21.8 22.1 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 71.2 69.5 69.7 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 98.6 92.4 90.5 89.6 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Wind 20 16 17 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 7 7 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 29 33 32 33 32 Coal 18 19 19 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.59 6.88 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.71 6.18 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.45 7.80 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.60 5.97 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.35 6.57 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.92 7.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.50 7.28 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.20 6.37 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.17 5.99 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 58.50 65.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.75 44.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 59.50 48.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 80.75 69.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 88.00 44.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 73.25 52.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by John Stonestreet and Tomasz Janowski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

