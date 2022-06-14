U.S. natgas rises 2% on higher demand forecasts, soaring global prices

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% on Tuesday on record power demand in Texas, forecasts for more gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, a reduction in gas output, low wind power and much higher global gas prices.

Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records on Tuesday and later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

Low wind power forces generators, including those in Texas - the state with the most wind power - to burn more gas to keep the lights on.

That gas price increase came despite the shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas last week, which leaves more gas available in the United States to refill low stockpiles.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 17.5 cents, or 2.0%, to $8.784 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:13 a.m. EDT (1113 GMT).

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates in the coming months to reduce inflation, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell to its lowest since September 2016 for a third day in a row on Monday as investors cut back on risky assets like commodities.

U.S. gas futures were up about 135% this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $28 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 9% increase for European gas mostly on a reduction in pipeline supplies from Russia. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, U.S. output was on track to drop by 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary 93.7 bcfd, the lowest since late April. That would be the biggest one-day decline since early February but traders noted pipeline flow data has shown several similar declines over the past few months and all so far have been revised substantially lower.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.6 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.8 bcfd so far in June, with the Freeport outage, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas.

Russia cut pipeline exports to Europe to 5.5 bcfd on Monday from 6.5 bcfd on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.

Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 3 (Actual) Year ago Jun 10 Five-year average Jun 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +90 +97 +28 +79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,089 1,999 2,425 2,418 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.6% -14.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.66 8.61 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.92 25.68 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 23.04 23.17 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 7 8 5 10 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 200 202 183 168 163 U.S. GFS TDDs 207 210 188 178 174 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 95.1 95.5 92.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 7.5 7.8 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.8 103.1 103.1 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.1 5.3 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 10.9 11.8 9.6 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.7 3.7 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 38.5 38.2 36.3 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.9 20.7 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 74.4 74.0 71.6 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 89.9 93.6 94.1 88.6 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Wind 9 8 12 12 12 Solar 5 5 4 4 4 Hydro 5 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 36 37 37 Coal 20 20 19 20 20 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 9.00 8.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.99 7.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.66 9.81 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.80 7.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.40 8.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.30 7.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.75 9.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.95 7.91 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.55 6.29 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 88.50 66.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 153.50 79.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 87.00 100.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.50 0.30 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.50 80.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 52.75 80.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

