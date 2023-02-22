US Markets
U.S. natgas rises 2% on colder weather view, short-covering

February 22, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather than previously expected and as investors covered short positions following steep declines.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 4.4 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.12 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 09:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT).

Prices briefly dipped below the $2 per mmBtU level for the first time since September 2020 in overnight trading. U.S. natgas prices have fallen nearly 80% since scaling above $10 last August.

"Speculators have been the best sellers. There's only one way for speculators to take a profit on a short position, and that's they got to buy it back," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Supply is adequate, it's just that the demand has been poor because of the warm weather that has bought down natural gas prices to the levels that haven't been seen in a few years, Saal added.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 347 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, up from a forecast of 341 HDDs on Tuesday. The normal for this time of year is 350 HDDs.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

On the supply side, Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, down from 98.3 bcfd in January after extreme cold froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins earlier in February. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.4 bcfd this week to 120.6 bcfd next week.

"Even with a demand uptick, growth in gas supply may likely present an oversupply scenario as early as 2Q 2023," said Ade Allen, Rystad Energy's New York-based gas markets analyst.

"Our short-term outlook continues to signal a bearish sentiment, despite the restart of Freeport LNG."

On Tuesday, federal regulators approved the partial restart of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas, including two liquefaction trains, two tanks, and one loop and dock each.

The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was on track to pull in about 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for the tenth day in a row on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. Freeport LNG, when operating at full power, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

A recovery in European gas storage levels has also moderated the demand outlook for U.S. exports.

Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 10 (Actual)

Year ago Feb 17

Five-year average Feb 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-71

-100

-138

-177

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,195

2,266

1,800

1,906

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.2%

+8.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.07

2.27

4.46

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.88

16.60

26.94

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.3

15.92

25.82

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

347

341

380

350

U.S. GFS CDDs

17

15

6

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

364

356

386

358

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.0

98.2

87.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.8

8.2

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

106.1

105.8

106.4

97

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.8

2.8

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.2

5.3

5.1

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

13.0

12.2

6.6

U.S. Commercial

13.7

13.8

14.3

16.4

U.S. Residential

22.2

22.4

23.6

27.7

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

30.5

31.0

28.1

U.S. Industrial

24.2

24.0

23.9

25.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.8

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.6

2.7

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

96.4

98.3

100.5

105.4

Total U.S. Demand

117.8

119.4

120.6

119.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Week ended Feb 10

Week ended Feb 3

Week ended Jan 27

Wind

16

15

15

10

11

Solar

3

3

3

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

36

39

38

Coal

14

15

17

21

19

Nuclear

21

21

21

19

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.12

2.28

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.85

2.01

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.21

6.37

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.63

1.80

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.12

2.19

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.29

2.59

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.48

6.6

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.33

1.60

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.54

2.52

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.50

24.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.50

20.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

76.50

54.88

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

38.50

39.75

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.25

45.50

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

