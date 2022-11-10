U.S. natgas rises 2% on cold weather forecasts; storage report awaited

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Thursday on forecasts for heating demand to rise next week when the weather turns much colder and a possible increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports if the Freeport LNG plant in Texas starts to return to service.

A federal report on Thursday also is expected to show a much bigger-than-usual storage build last week when mild weather kept heating demand low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 84 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Nov. 4. That compares with an increase of 15 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 20 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would push stockpiles to 3.585 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 1.9% below the five-year average of 3.656 tcf for this time of the year. Big inventory builds this week and last week could boost gas stockpiles to near- or above-normal levels for the first time since January.

On Freeport, analysts said the market remained extremely focused on rumors the plant may not return in November since it has not yet filed its return-to-service plan with federal regulators. Demand for gas will rise once the Freeport plant returns.

Freeport LNG, however, has said repeatedly that it still expects the 2.1 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.

Freeport LNG submitted a draft Root Cause Failure Analysis to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Nov. 1, according to sources familiar with the filing. The next step is for Freeport to submit a request to resume service.

A couple of vessels were waiting to pick up LNG from Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were offshore from the plant, while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected to arrive in late November.

But one vessel, Prism Brilliance, which had been waiting outside the Freeport plant, is now headed toward Corpus Christi where Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A has an LNG export plant, according to Refinitiv data.

Traders noted power outages from Hurricane Nicole in Florida, where about 210,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday morning, reduced the amount of gas electric generators have to burn. That reduction in gas demand helped limit the futures price increase.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 8.5 cents, or 1.5%, to $5.950 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:26 a.m. EST (1326 GMT).

EXTREME VOLATILITY

Rapid price changes over the past couple of weeks - futures gained or lost more than 5% on eight of the past 10 days - boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to its highest level since hitting a record high in October 2021 for a second day in a row. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

Gas futures are up about 60% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $33 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $28 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 98.6 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October.

With the coming of much colder weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 98.3 bcfd this week to 120.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 11.5 bcfd so far in November, up from 11.3 bcfd in October.

Week ended Nov 4 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 28 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 4

Five-year average Nov 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+84

+107

+15

+20

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,585

3,501

3,617

3,656

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.9%

-3.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.92

5.87

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.32

34.03

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.73

27.88

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

351

336

236

264

282

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

10

11

15

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

359

346

247

279

293

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.1

98.7

99.0

95.7

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

6.2

6.8

8.6

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.4

104.9

105.8

104.3

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.3

2.3

3.0

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.7

5.7

5.5

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

11.5

11.9

11.2

6.4

U.S. Commercial

7.9

8.5

13.9

11.1

11.5

U.S. Residential

10.4

11.5

22.5

16.7

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

29.1

31.2

26.3

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

22.6

25.1

22.4

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.7

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.6

78.8

100.5

83.6

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

98.3

120.4

103.3

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Wind

15

12

15

11

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

5

Other

3

2

2

3

3

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

39

37

39

41

Coal

16

18

18

19

18

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.46

4.00

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.22

3.18

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.17

8.36

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.91

3.05

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.46

3.46

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.37

3.46

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.42

8.37

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.65

3.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.96

3.96

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

47.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

51.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

100.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.75

