U.S. natgas rebounds as focus returns to higher summer demand

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rebounded over 6% on Wednesday as focus returned to soaring demand amid heat waves, stabilizing after a 17% slide in the last session on expectations that an extended Freeport LNG export hub outage would increase domestic stocks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.1% to $7.630 per million British thermal units at 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT). Prices settled 17% lower on Tuesday, registering their lowest close since May 9.

Goldman Sachs raised its summer Henry Hub prices forecasts to $7.15 per MMBtu from $6.80 previously, reasoning that the higher U.S. stocks due to the Freeport outage would be offset by hotter temperatures and stronger-than-expected power and residential demand.

News that the Freeport restart could take 90 days rather than the initial three-week estimate, following an explosion last week, also exacerbated concerns over gas shortages in Europe and pushed up prices in the region. TRNLTTFMc1

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would result in about 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) more gas being available to the U.S. market.

U.S. storage is currently about 15%, or 340 bcf, below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"We’re likely to see consolidation the rest of the week," said Christin Kelley, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric, also pegging the rebound to some investors covering their shorts, helped by the fact that prices now seem to be holding well above technical support around $7.33/MMBtu.

"At this point, the market has already priced in the news of the extended Freeport outage, so we’re unlikely to see any large downside moves near term as a direct response to the situation," Kelley added.

Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

Low wind power forces generators, including those in Texas - the state with the most wind power - to burn more gas to keep the lights on.

U.S. gas futures were still up about 103% this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.NG/EU

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 3 (Actual) Year ago Jun 10 Five-year average Jun 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +90 +97 +28 +79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,089 1,999 2,425 2,418 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.6% -14.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.40 7.18 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 34.98 26.92 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 23.18 23.04 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 7 5 10 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 208 200 183 168 166 U.S. GFS TDDs 207 188 178 177 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 94.9 93.9 92.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 7.6 7.8 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.8 103.0 102.8 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.1 5.3 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 10.7 11.3 9.6 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.7 3.7 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 39.3 38.4 36.3 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.9 20.7 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 75.2 74.3 71.6 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 89.9 94.2 93.9 88.6 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Wind 9 8 12 12 12 Solar 5 5 4 4 4 Hydro 5 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 36 37 37 Coal 20 20 19 20 20 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.68 9.00 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.75 7.99 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.60 9.66 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.80 7.80 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.98 8.40 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.90 8.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.74 8.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.07 7.95 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 7.00 6.55 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 73.75 88.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 179.50 153.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 87.00 87.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.25 2.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 61.25 51.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 65.50 52.75 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski ) ((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

