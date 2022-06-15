U.S. natgas rebounds as focus returns to higher summer demand

US Markets

U.S. natural gas futures rebounded over 6% on Wednesday as focus returned to soaring demand amid heat waves, stabilizing after a 17% slide in the last session on expectations that an extended Freeport LNG export hub outage would increase domestic stocks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.1% to $7.630 per million British thermal units at 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT). Prices settled 17% lower on Tuesday, registering their lowest close since May 9.

Goldman Sachs raised its summer Henry Hub prices forecasts to $7.15 per MMBtu from $6.80 previously, reasoning that the higher U.S. stocks due to the Freeport outage would be offset by hotter temperatures and stronger-than-expected power and residential demand.

News that the Freeport restart could take 90 days rather than the initial three-week estimate, following an explosion last week, also exacerbated concerns over gas shortages in Europe and pushed up prices in the region. TRNLTTFMc1

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would result in about 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) more gas being available to the U.S. market.

U.S. storage is currently about 15%, or 340 bcf, below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"We’re likely to see consolidation the rest of the week," said Christin Kelley, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric, also pegging the rebound to some investors covering their shorts, helped by the fact that prices now seem to be holding well above technical support around $7.33/MMBtu.

"At this point, the market has already priced in the news of the extended Freeport outage, so we’re unlikely to see any large downside moves near term as a direct response to the situation," Kelley added.

Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

Low wind power forces generators, including those in Texas - the state with the most wind power - to burn more gas to keep the lights on.

U.S. gas futures were still up about 103% this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.NG/EU

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 10

Five-year average Jun 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+90

+97

+28

+79

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,089

1,999

2,425

2,418

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-13.6%

-14.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.40

7.18

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.98

26.92

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.18

23.04

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

8

7

5

10

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

208

200

183

168

166

U.S. GFS TDDs

207

188

178

177

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

94.9

93.9

92.0

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.1

7.6

7.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.8

103.0

102.8

99.8

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.2

2.2

2.1

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.1

6.1

5.3

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

10.7

11.3

9.6

4.3

U.S. Commercial

4.6

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.9

3.7

3.7

3.5

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

33.2

39.3

38.4

36.3

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.9

20.9

20.7

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

2.0

1.9

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.0

75.2

74.3

71.6

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

89.9

94.2

93.9

88.6

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 17

Week ended Jun 10

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Wind

9

8

12

12

12

Solar

5

5

4

4

4

Hydro

5

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

36

37

37

Coal

20

20

19

20

20

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.68

9.00

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.75

7.99

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.60

9.66

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.80

7.80

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.98

8.40

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.90

8.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.74

8.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.07

7.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

7.00

6.55

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.75

88.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

179.50

153.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

87.00

87.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

2.25

2.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

61.25

51.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

65.50

52.75

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski )

