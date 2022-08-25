U.S. natgas rangebound after storage build just above forecasts

Adds comments and details, updates prices

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were locked in a tight range in choppy trade on Thursday after a federal report showed a weekly storage build very slightly above expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities added 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 19, just above the 58 bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GAS

Front-month September gas futures NGc1 fell 1.6 cents, or 0.2%, to $9.31 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:59 a.m. EDT (1559 GMT).

John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv, said prices could remain volatile in relatively low volume trading as the September contract heads to expiry.

Prices hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this week, but have since retreated after Freeport LNG said it expects initial production to resume at its fire-hit Texas export plant only in November, compared with an earlier estimate of October.

"Gas (is) consolidating within tight range as it further digests delayed Freeport restart amidst only modest support from (the) weather factor," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

The Freeport plant was consuming about 2 bcf per day of gas before it shut.

"What's going on with Freeport LNG is also having an important effect on the European price," Abeln said further. "Now the European countries must wait until late November to get those additional flows, if the announcement comes to fruition."

Gas was trading around $87 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $66 in Asia JKMc1.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices hit their highest since March in anticipation of Norwegian outages in September, lower French nuclear output and uncertainty about Russian gas flows after scheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline next week. NG/EU

Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)

Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 19

Five-year average Aug 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+60

+18

+32

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,579

2,519

2,847

2,932

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.0%

-12.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.24

9.25

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

87.33

79.56

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

66.26

56.33

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

5

4

7

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

147

191

190

178

160

U.S. GFS TDDs

151

196

194

185

171

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

96.8

97.1

94.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

7.7

7.7

8.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.8

104.6

104.8

102.3

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.7

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

11.1

10.9

10.6

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

40.1

41.2

41.8

41.2

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

76.3

77.5

78.4

77.2

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.5

96.6

97.4

96.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Wind

5

6

6

8

7

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

42

45

42

42

Coal

22

22

22

21

22

Nuclear

18

19

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.27

9.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.82

9.41

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.10

10.74

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.44

8.99

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.76

9.16

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.09

9.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.83

10.07

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.17

8.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.27

1.95

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

107.00

119.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

125.50

124.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

118.33

96.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

102.25

103.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

105.25

107.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

108.50

109.75

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Barbara Lewis)

