U.S. natgas rangebound after storage build just above forecasts
Adds comments and details, updates prices
Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were locked in a tight range in choppy trade on Thursday after a federal report showed a weekly storage build very slightly above expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities added 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 19, just above the 58 bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GAS
Front-month September gas futures NGc1 fell 1.6 cents, or 0.2%, to $9.31 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:59 a.m. EDT (1559 GMT).
John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv, said prices could remain volatile in relatively low volume trading as the September contract heads to expiry.
Prices hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this week, but have since retreated after Freeport LNG said it expects initial production to resume at its fire-hit Texas export plant only in November, compared with an earlier estimate of October.
"Gas (is) consolidating within tight range as it further digests delayed Freeport restart amidst only modest support from (the) weather factor," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
The Freeport plant was consuming about 2 bcf per day of gas before it shut.
"What's going on with Freeport LNG is also having an important effect on the European price," Abeln said further. "Now the European countries must wait until late November to get those additional flows, if the announcement comes to fruition."
Gas was trading around $87 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $66 in Asia JKMc1.
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices hit their highest since March in anticipation of Norwegian outages in September, lower French nuclear output and uncertainty about Russian gas flows after scheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline next week. NG/EU
Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)
Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 19
Five-year average Aug 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+60
+18
+32
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,579
2,519
2,847
2,932
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.0%
-12.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.24
9.25
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
87.33
79.56
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
66.26
56.33
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
5
4
7
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
147
191
190
178
160
U.S. GFS TDDs
151
196
194
185
171
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
96.8
97.1
94.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.7
7.7
8.3
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.8
104.6
104.8
102.3
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.6
5.7
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
11.1
10.9
10.6
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.6
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
40.1
41.2
41.8
41.2
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
76.3
77.5
78.4
77.2
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.5
96.6
97.4
96.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Wind
5
6
6
8
7
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
42
45
42
42
Coal
22
22
22
21
22
Nuclear
18
19
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.27
9.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.82
9.41
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.10
10.74
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.44
8.99
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.76
9.16
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.09
9.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.83
10.07
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.17
8.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.27
1.95
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
107.00
119.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
125.50
124.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
118.33
96.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
102.25
103.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
105.25
107.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
108.50
109.75
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Barbara Lewis)
