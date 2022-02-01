US Markets

U.S. natgas rally loses steam on less cold weather forecasts

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW CULLEN

U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday, with the market taking a breather after seven straight sessions of gains as forecasts pointed to less cold than expected weather over the next two weeks.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday, with the market taking a breather after seven straight sessions of gains as forecasts pointed to less cold than expected weather over the next two weeks.

The front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery were down 14.9 cents, or 3.1%, at $4.725 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:36 a.m. EST (1436 GMT), after rising more than 5% on Monday.

"We're getting a little bit of a respite here today in parts of the Midwest where the temperatures are rising a bit. So we're seeing a little bit of profit taking after the big move up on Monday," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"However, we could see a rebound later in the day based on weather forecasts and also developments coming out of Russia and Ukraine. If those talks don't seem to bear any fruit, then we could see natural gas prices get a boost in respect for what's happening with the global natural gas market."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 477 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, down from 485 HDDs estimated on Monday. The normal is 418 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Dutch gas prices fell more than 10% on higher flows from Russia, strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and with forecasts for warmer weather expected to curb demand.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 144.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 136.1 bcfd this week, before rising to 138.5 bcfd next week as weather turns cold again.

"The market is seeing some selling this morning amidst some expected temperature moderation that is increasingly showing up across a broad portion of the US," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. "We also believe that some bullish pressures had been relieved following last week's wild expiration of the February contract."

In intraday trade on Thursday the February contract rose to $7.346 per mmBtu, the highest price for the front month since November 2008.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd in January, topping December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 93.9 bcfd in January from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December.

Output dipped after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Week ended Jan. 28 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 28

Five-year average Jan. 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-277

-219

-183

-150

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,314

2,591

2,716

2,466

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-6.2%

-1.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.86

4.87

2.77

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.08

28.92

6.70

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.71

26.81

7.50

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

477

485

524

415

418

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

3

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

479

487

527

419

422

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

94.0

94.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.4

9.2

8.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.2

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.4

103.3

103.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.6

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.7

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

11.9

12.0

U.S. Commercial

20.7

19.6

20.0

U.S. Residential

35.6

33.7

34.6

U.S. Power Plant

32.4

28.8

29.4

U.S. Industrial

26.6

25.9

26.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.3

3.1

3.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

123.4

115.9

118.4

Total U.S. Demand

144.2

136.1

138.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Wind

8

9

11

10

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

35

33

34

34

Coal

28

26

25

24

21

Nuclear

19

19

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.56

5.69

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.30

20.05

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.50

5.39

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.96

5.02

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.95

5.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

22.25

30.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.56

5.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.75

4.79

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.94

4.54

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

191.50

207.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

131.50

94.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.00

43.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

46.67

36.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.80

44.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.75

45.50

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular