U.S. natgas rallies as cold weather seen boosting demand

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 10% to their highest in over a week on Monday, driven by forecasts for colder than normal weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 33.8 cents, or 5.5%, to settle at $6.587 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the highest since Dec. 1.
"The difference between today's weather models versus Friday's weather models are hinting at much more of gas weighted heating degree days ... which has subsequently tightened the supply-demand balance," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
"This tighter market condition is ultimately driving the price rise that we're seeing today."
Data provider Refinitiv forecast 504 heating degree days (HDDs), which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, compared with a 30-year average of 409 HDDs for the period.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 123.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 145.8 bcfd next week.
"With the charts seeing a rapid shift from bearish to bullish, further price gains toward the $8 area should not be ruled out if a broad-based severe cold snap continues into year's end," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"The possibility that Freeport LNG could return to partial operation early next month is also a bullish consideration."
Freeport LNG had announced that it will delay the planned restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas from mid-December to the end of the year. That delay should keep LNG exports below record levels hit in March and leave more gas in the United States for domestic use.
Some analysts do not expect Freeport to return until January, February or later because it will likely take federal pipeline safety regulators longer than Freeport expects to review and approve the plant's restart plan once the company submits it.
The Freeport plant, which can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.
U.S. gas futures are up about 82% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $39 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Dec 9 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 2 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 9
Five-year average Dec 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-42
-21
-83
-93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,420
3,462
3,430
3,427
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-0.2%
-1.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.95
5.94
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
39.12
41.77
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.37
34.30
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
504
434
326
390
409
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
6
13
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
506
440
339
395
413
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
100.2
100.4
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
9.1
9.8
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.9
109.3
110.2
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.5
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.2
5.4
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
12.4
12.5
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.5
14.9
20.0
14.6
U.S. Residential
21.8
24.6
34.7
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.5
30.7
34.5
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.1
24.4
26.9
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
3.3
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
97.6
102.4
124.4
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
117.9
123.4
145.8
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Wind
-
10
15
9
9
Solar
-
2
2
2
3
Hydro
-
6
6
6
7
Other
-
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
-
Natural Gas
-
39
35
39
41
Coal
-
20
19
20
18
Nuclear
-
21
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.98
4.79
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.45
5.05
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
45.37
31.84
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.68
4.41
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.92
4.69
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
12.53
6.47
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
46.00
31.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.94
1.45
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.25
3.94
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
81.75
55.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
58.00
60.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.00
43.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
466.67
268.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
475.00
280.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
357.75
260.75
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)
