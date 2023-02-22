U.S. natgas prices dip below $2/mmBtu for first time since Sept. 2020

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended their rapid retreat to briefly dip below the key $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) level for the first time since September 2020 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Prices shed almost 9% to a near 29-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.