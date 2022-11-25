US Markets

U.S. natgas price drop trims weekly gains as milder weather predicted

November 25, 2022 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell nearly 4% on Friday on the upcoming expiration of the front-month contract and forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks, while solid gains earlier in the week still led the market to its biggest weekly gain in three.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery fell 28.4 cents, or 3.9%, to settle at $7.024 per million British thermal units, after prices dropped nearly 7% to a session low of $6.80.

"The forecast seems to suggest that even though we are going to see this polar vortex... (traders are) pulling back some of their positions on the anticipation, the cold blast might not be as far reaching as originally feared," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

However, the contract posted its second straight weekly gainof over 11%, having risen to a two-month peak on Wednesday.

"The bullish price action stemmed from concerns over the potential U.S. railroad workers’ strike in early December, which was exacerbated by thin market participation as many traders are out of the market for a long holiday weekend," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.

But some "bearish reality is setting in" with a near-term warm-up in temperatures, recent storage data coming in bearish relative to expectations, dry gas production now at parity with record highs and the options expiration for the December gas contract, the note said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday utilities pulled 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 18, which was slightly smaller-than-expected. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Meanwhile, British and Dutch gas prices were mixed due to profit taking following recent bullishness and as EU energy ministers failed to agree on a gas price cap and cooler, less windy weather increased demand for heating. NG/EU

In addition, the market had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.

Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.

That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.

Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 25

Five-year average Nov 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-103

-80

-54

-34

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,461

3,564

3,572

3,569

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.0%

-1.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.33

7.28

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

36.34

37.36

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.12

29.22

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

215

353

298

323

350

U.S. GFS CDDs

6

7

5

8

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

221

360

303

331

356

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.0

100.6

100.9

96.8

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

68.6

8.7

9.3

9.3

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

109.2

110.1

106.2

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

3.5

3.4

3.1

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.4

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

12.0

12.6

11.7

6.4

U.S. Commercial

14.2

13.3

18.1

13.6

11.5

U.S. Residential

23.1

21.6

31.0

21.5

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

32.2

28.3

32.7

26.7

26.0

U.S. Industrial

25.2

24.4

26.2

23.9

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

5.0

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.5

3.1

2.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.6

95.3

116.1

93.5

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

122.4

116.2

137.7

113.7

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Wind

9

9

15

12

15

Solar

2

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

7

6

5

5

Other

2

2

3

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

41

38

39

37

Coal

20

18

16

18

18

Nuclear

20

20

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.57

6.27

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.10

5.92

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

12.21

10.99

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.82

5.67

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.15

5.81

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.87

8.40

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.58

10.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.50

5.04

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.65

5.02

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

76.50

82.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

49.50

58.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

41.50

42.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

85.00

82.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.50

82.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

95.50

85.75

