U.S. natgas price drop trims weekly gains as milder weather predicted

Adds closing prices
Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell nearly 4% on Friday on the upcoming expiration of the front-month contract and forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks, while solid gains earlier in the week still led the market to its biggest weekly gain in three.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery fell 28.4 cents, or 3.9%, to settle at $7.024 per million British thermal units, after prices dropped nearly 7% to a session low of $6.80.
"The forecast seems to suggest that even though we are going to see this polar vortex... (traders are) pulling back some of their positions on the anticipation, the cold blast might not be as far reaching as originally feared," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
However, the contract posted its second straight weekly gainof over 11%, having risen to a two-month peak on Wednesday.
"The bullish price action stemmed from concerns over the potential U.S. railroad workers’ strike in early December, which was exacerbated by thin market participation as many traders are out of the market for a long holiday weekend," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.
But some "bearish reality is setting in" with a near-term warm-up in temperatures, recent storage data coming in bearish relative to expectations, dry gas production now at parity with record highs and the options expiration for the December gas contract, the note said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday utilities pulled 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 18, which was slightly smaller-than-expected. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Meanwhile, British and Dutch gas prices were mixed due to profit taking following recent bullishness and as EU energy ministers failed to agree on a gas price cap and cooler, less windy weather increased demand for heating. NG/EU
In addition, the market had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.
Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.
That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.
|
Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 25
Five-year average Nov 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-103
-80
-54
-34
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,461
3,564
3,572
3,569
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.0%
-1.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.33
7.28
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
36.34
37.36
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
31.12
29.22
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
215
353
298
323
350
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
7
5
8
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
221
360
303
331
356
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.0
100.6
100.9
96.8
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
68.6
8.7
9.3
9.3
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
109.2
110.1
106.2
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
3.5
3.4
3.1
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.4
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.0
12.6
11.7
6.4
U.S. Commercial
14.2
13.3
18.1
13.6
11.5
U.S. Residential
23.1
21.6
31.0
21.5
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
32.2
28.3
32.7
26.7
26.0
U.S. Industrial
25.2
24.4
26.2
23.9
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.5
3.1
2.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.6
95.3
116.1
93.5
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
122.4
116.2
137.7
113.7
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Week ended Oct 28
Wind
9
9
15
12
15
Solar
2
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
7
6
5
5
Other
2
2
3
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
41
38
39
37
Coal
20
18
16
18
18
Nuclear
20
20
20
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.57
6.27
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.10
5.92
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
12.21
10.99
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.82
5.67
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.15
5.81
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.87
8.40
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.58
10.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.50
5.04
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.65
5.02
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
76.50
82.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
49.50
58.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
41.50
42.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
85.00
82.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
50.50
82.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
95.50
85.75
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma, editing by Deepa Babington)
