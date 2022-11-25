U.S. natgas price drop trims weekly gains as milder weather predicted

Adds closing prices

Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell nearly 4% on Friday on the upcoming expiration of the front-month contract and forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks, while solid gains earlier in the week still led the market to its biggest weekly gain in three.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery fell 28.4 cents, or 3.9%, to settle at $7.024 per million British thermal units, after prices dropped nearly 7% to a session low of $6.80.

"The forecast seems to suggest that even though we are going to see this polar vortex... (traders are) pulling back some of their positions on the anticipation, the cold blast might not be as far reaching as originally feared," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

However, the contract posted its second straight weekly gainof over 11%, having risen to a two-month peak on Wednesday.

"The bullish price action stemmed from concerns over the potential U.S. railroad workers’ strike in early December, which was exacerbated by thin market participation as many traders are out of the market for a long holiday weekend," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.

But some "bearish reality is setting in" with a near-term warm-up in temperatures, recent storage data coming in bearish relative to expectations, dry gas production now at parity with record highs and the options expiration for the December gas contract, the note said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday utilities pulled 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 18, which was slightly smaller-than-expected. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Meanwhile, British and Dutch gas prices were mixed due to profit taking following recent bullishness and as EU energy ministers failed to agree on a gas price cap and cooler, less windy weather increased demand for heating. NG/EU

In addition, the market had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.

Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.

That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.

Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 18 (Actual) Year ago Nov 25 Five-year average Nov 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -103 -80 -54 -34 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,461 3,564 3,572 3,569 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.0% -1.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.33 7.28 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 36.34 37.36 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 31.12 29.22 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 215 353 298 323 350 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 7 5 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 221 360 303 331 356 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.0 100.6 100.9 96.8 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 68.6 8.7 9.3 9.3 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 109.2 110.1 106.2 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 3.5 3.4 3.1 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.4 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.0 12.6 11.7 6.4 U.S. Commercial 14.2 13.3 18.1 13.6 11.5 U.S. Residential 23.1 21.6 31.0 21.5 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.2 28.3 32.7 26.7 26.0 U.S. Industrial 25.2 24.4 26.2 23.9 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.5 3.1 2.8 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 95.3 116.1 93.5 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 122.4 116.2 137.7 113.7 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 25 Week ended Nov 18 Week ended Nov 11 Week ended Nov 4 Week ended Oct 28 Wind 9 9 15 12 15 Solar 2 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 7 6 5 5 Other 2 2 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 41 38 39 37 Coal 20 18 16 18 18 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.57 6.27 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.10 5.92 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 12.21 10.99 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.82 5.67 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.15 5.81 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.87 8.40 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.58 10.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.50 5.04 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.65 5.02 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 76.50 82.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.50 58.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 41.50 42.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 85.00 82.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 50.50 82.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 95.50 85.75 (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma, editing by Deepa Babington) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

