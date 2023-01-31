US Markets

U.S. natgas posts second-biggest monthly drop ever, holds near 21-month low

January 31, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Tuesday posted their second-biggest monthly drop ever, holding near a 21-month low, as a decline in output from extreme cold offset forecasts for warmer weather and less heating demand next week.

Gas prices have been depressed for weeks due in part to expectations that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was still weeks away from pulling in big amounts of gas to produce LNG. Freeport on Tuesday asked federal regulators for permission to restart one of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG.

Output was on track to drop about 3.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past week or so to a preliminary one-month low of 95.8 bcfd as cold weather and winter storms froze oil and gas wells - known as freeze-offs in the energy industry - in several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

Despite this week's extreme cold, temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states have averaged about 42.2 degrees Fahrenheit (5.7 Celsius) so far in January, putting this month on track to be the warmest January since 2006 when the mercury averaged a record 42.8 F, according to data from Refinitiv and the federal government.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 0.7 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $2.684 per million British thermal units. On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest level since April 2021.

Despite the small increase, the contract remained in oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row and the 15th time this year.

For the month, the front-month dropped about 40%, putting it on track for its second-biggest monthly loss on record after plunging by 42% in January 2001.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures across much of the U.S. Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through Feb. 4 before turning warmer than normal from Feb. 5 through at least Feb. 15.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 134.5 bcfd this week to 128.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

That should allow utilities to continue pulling less gas from storage for a fourth or fifth week in a row. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The biggest wild card in the gas market remains when Freeport's export plant will exit a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022.

Freeport is the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, and traders expect prices to rise once it starts pulling in big amounts of gas, boosting demand for the fuel. The plant can pull in about 2.1 bcfd of gas daily, about 2% of what U.S. gas producers take from the ground.

Freeport has been pulling in small amounts of gas since Jan. 26 when federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling down parts of the plant.

Several analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to start producing LNG until mid-February, March or later.

Some vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, possibly including Corcovado LNG over the past 24 hours, which seems to be heading for another port.

But several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Courage (since around Nov. 4), Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26) and Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26).

Week ended Jan 27 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan 20 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 27

Five-year average Jan 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-138

-91

-261

-181

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,591

2,729

2,361

2,420

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+7.1

+4.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.63

2.68

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

18.42

17.48

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

19.49

19.50

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

400

417

452

420

420

U.S. GFS CDDs

5

5

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

405

422

455

425

424

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.5

97.1

97.6

91.7

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

8.6

8.5

10.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

106.8

105.7

106.1

102.1

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.2

5.3

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.5

12.2

12.3

7.2

U.S. Commercial

16.5

18.0

16.7

19.4

17.1

U.S. Residential

27.9

30.7

27.8

33.3

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

32.3

31.7

31.3

29.6

28.5

U.S. Industrial

25.7

26.2

25.4

26.0

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

3.0

2.9

2.9

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

110.4

114.6

109.0

116.2

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

130.8

134.5

128.8

136.7

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 3

Week ended Jan 27

Week ended Jan 20

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Wind

14

11

13

11

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

34

38

36

38

36

Coal

19

19

18

19

18

Nuclear

22

21

21

21

23

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.82

2.83

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.20

2.64

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.40

13.00

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.48

2.33

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.42

4.13

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

12.00

3.23

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.13

10.81

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.20

2.28

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.38

2.71

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

87.50

33.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

46.50

27.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

106.50

15.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

100.00

172.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

90.75

70.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

91.50

71.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

