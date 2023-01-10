US Markets
U.S. natgas plunges 8% to one-year low on rising output, lower demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 10, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 8% to their lowest in a year on Tuesday on rising output and forecasts for lower heating demand than previously expected for this week.

"U.S. natural gas demand could be on track to hit record lows in January if unseasonably warm weather sticks around," Emily McClain, vice president at consulting firm Rystad Energy, said in a note.

"Despite consistently robust LNG (liquefied natural gas) demand ... particularly from European buyers, prices are falling and expected to continue bearish momentum until winter weather returns," McClain said, noting gas production has rebounded after a winter storm caused a sudden drop in late December.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 32.3 cents, or 8.3%, to $3.587 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:12 a.m. EST (1512 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Dec. 30, 2021.

That continues last year's record volatility with the contract now up or down over 5% on four of the six trading days so far this year.

The price decline also pushed the front month back into technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for the eighth time in nine days.

The premium on futures for March over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, slid to a fresh record low of 6 cents per mmBtu as some market participants give up hope that extreme cold will bring a price spike later this winter.

The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. It calls the spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators betting on the spread to go out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Analysts have long said Freeport would probably be back online during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

The Elisa Larus LNG vessel that had been waiting to pick up fuel from Freeport has since moved on to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi export plant in Texas.

But several other vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, continue to wait in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been waiting since early November.

Other ships, meanwhile, are sailing towards Freeport, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January. Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce are expected in late January.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold at 120.8 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 6

Five-year average Jan 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-31

-213

-183

-151

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,860

2,891

3,016

2,948

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.0%

-6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.81

3.91

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

22.06

23.58

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.l2

28.45

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

350

352

474

442

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

2

2

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

354

354

476

445

449

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.5

98.5

98.7

94.3

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

8.7

8.9

10.0

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

106.3

107.1

107.6

104.4

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.9

5.1

5.1

5.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.3

11.9

12.5

7.2

U.S. Commercial

12.6

14.7

14.9

18.1

17.1

U.S. Residential

20.0

23.8

24.4

30.3

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

27.3

30.0

29.4

29.2

28.5

U.S. Industrial

23.7

24.6

24.7

25.4

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

91.1

100.7

101.1

110.7

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

111.0

120.8

120.8

131.8

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Wind

8

12

11

9

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

36

35

37

37

Coal

19

18

23

24

20

Nuclear

22

23

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.65

3.43

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.10

3.49

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

17.78

16.41

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.99

2.66

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.46

3.26

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.49

4.56

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

22.00

19.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.65

1.73

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.09

2.91

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

66.50

46.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

55.75

43.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.25

36.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

174.78

157.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

159.00

88.75

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

116.25

149.25

