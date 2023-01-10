U.S. natgas plunges 8% to one-year low on rising output, lower demand

Adds latest prices, quote
Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 8% to their lowest in a year on Tuesday on rising output and forecasts for lower heating demand than previously expected for this week.
"U.S. natural gas demand could be on track to hit record lows in January if unseasonably warm weather sticks around," Emily McClain, vice president at consulting firm Rystad Energy, said in a note.
"Despite consistently robust LNG (liquefied natural gas) demand ... particularly from European buyers, prices are falling and expected to continue bearish momentum until winter weather returns," McClain said, noting gas production has rebounded after a winter storm caused a sudden drop in late December.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 32.3 cents, or 8.3%, to $3.587 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:12 a.m. EST (1512 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Dec. 30, 2021.
That continues last year's record volatility with the contract now up or down over 5% on four of the six trading days so far this year.
The price decline also pushed the front month back into technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for the eighth time in nine days.
The premium on futures for March over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, slid to a fresh record low of 6 cents per mmBtu as some market participants give up hope that extreme cold will bring a price spike later this winter.
The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. It calls the spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators betting on the spread to go out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.
Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.
Analysts have long said Freeport would probably be back online during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.
Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
The Elisa Larus LNG vessel that had been waiting to pick up fuel from Freeport has since moved on to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi export plant in Texas.
But several other vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, continue to wait in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been waiting since early November.
Other ships, meanwhile, are sailing towards Freeport, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January. Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce are expected in late January.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING
Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold at 120.8 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
|
Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 6
Five-year average Jan 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-31
-213
-183
-151
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,860
2,891
3,016
2,948
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.0%
-6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.81
3.91
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
22.06
23.58
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
27.l2
28.45
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
350
352
474
442
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
2
2
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
354
354
476
445
449
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
98.5
98.7
94.3
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
8.7
8.9
10.0
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
106.3
107.1
107.6
104.4
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
2.7
2.7
2.8
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.9
5.1
5.1
5.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.3
11.9
12.5
7.2
U.S. Commercial
12.6
14.7
14.9
18.1
17.1
U.S. Residential
20.0
23.8
24.4
30.3
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
27.3
30.0
29.4
29.2
28.5
U.S. Industrial
23.7
24.6
24.7
25.4
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
91.1
100.7
101.1
110.7
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
111.0
120.8
120.8
131.8
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Wind
8
12
11
9
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
36
35
37
37
Coal
19
18
23
24
20
Nuclear
22
23
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.65
3.43
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.10
3.49
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
17.78
16.41
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.99
2.66
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.46
3.26
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.49
4.56
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
22.00
19.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.65
1.73
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.09
2.91
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
66.50
46.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
55.75
43.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.25
36.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
174.78
157.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
159.00
88.75
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
116.25
149.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.